Ina Garten Is Bringing Back This 17th-Century “It” Dining Room Accessory

She may be working on a brand-new cookbook, but Ina Garten is getting food styling inspiration from a bygone era. The Barefoot Contessa showed off a finished smoked salmon dip in a recent Instagram post, and although the dip itself looked divine, the dish it was served in looked just as delicious. And it’s a piece that was once a status symbol only the wealthiest could afford — think of it like the Birkin bag of 17th century dining tables.