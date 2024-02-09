The $33 Side-Sleeper Pillow That Made My Neck Pain Disappear

“I love this brand of pillows! I’ve used them for almost 25 years. The two I bought at Macy’s were change-out No. 3. They are super soft and hold their shape for a long time.” — Susan

“Really fantastic pillows!! Purchased them online not knowing what to expect, and they are super comfortable and plush (without being too squishy or too firm). Highly recommend!” — Jessica

“If you are a side sleeper, you will love this pillow. I have these in my guest rooms, and all my side sleeper guests have gone on and purchased these pillows after experiencing them first-hand. You will not be disappointed.” — Thomas