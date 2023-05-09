This Y2K Staple Is a Brilliant Way to Have Extra Seating on Hand
Now that warm days of spring and summer are finally on the horizon, you’re likely gearing up to host a gathering or two outside. But having enough seating to suit everyone can be tough — especially if you’ve got limited outdoor space or you don’t have the room or budget for a ton of outdoor furniture.
One TikToker found the perfect solution to solve any seating woes, and you can stash it away anywhere when it’s time to pack it in for the season. Lifestyle guru Katina Boyd (aka @seasonaldecorchic) recently shared a video of her immaculately decorated backyard gazebo, which she outfitted with a tent and fan from Aldi, a floor rug, side tables, and even an inflatable couch for guests to cozy up on.
Fans and followers were immediately taken by the chic, blow-up corner sofa, prompting Boyd to share a follow-up video about the throwback-inspired couch. She revealed that she bought it last year and even put it on her patio, using it for a comfy seating area for a ladies’ night. In yet another video, she even showed off a bell tent she set up for a true “glamping” experience, inviting five friends over for an outdoor movie screening.
Of course, the idea makes total sense as a relatively budget-friendly way to add extra seating without buying new traditional furniture. Boyd did point out that you won’t want to leave an inflatable sofa unattended outside in the event of inclement weather or strong winds. She simply deflates it and stashes it away when it’s not in use, making it a perfect option for anyone who has minimal storage space.
Boyd purchased the sofa on Amazon ($115) and it comes in a stylish, neutral tan shade, but if you wanted to add some vintage ‘90s vibes to your space, you could always snag one in hot pink or electric blue. The nostalgic trend will no doubt bring you right back to the days of five-disc stereos and lava lamps, even though inflatable furniture actually debuted all the way back in the ‘60s. Groovy, indeed!