“It’s a good design with enough space between each boot to let them dry out and ‘breathe,’” one reviewer wrote. “There are different heights for both short and tall boots, which is helpful, and soft rubbery-foam patches to place on the bottom to keep it from sliding or scratching your floors. I will probably end up putting a tray under the rack, simply because we get a bit of snow, and lots of salted sidewalks and streets and I don’t want that dripping on my bare floor, but the boot rack itself is pretty perfect, and the wood used is very neutral, which I like.”