These Irish Islands Will Pay You over $86,000 to Move There

The “Our Living Islands” policy covers 23 smaller islands that are disconnected from the mainland altogether. Naturally, there is a bit of a catch: You won’t receive this money simply for relocation purposes. Instead, you’ll have to use it to restore (from insulating it to redecorating it) run-down or vacant properties around an island of your choosing.



On top of that, you also need to own property on the island you relocate to that was built before 1993 and has been empty for a minimum of two years. But those views, am I right?



You can learn more about the “Our Living Islands” policy and find out how to get involved here.