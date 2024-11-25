CVS Is Changing Its Hours for One Day — In a Major Way
Retailers like CVS make for great one-stop shops for health and everyday essentials. However, as lovely as the holiday season can be, it often causes a bit of a shake-up when it comes to store hours for the places that a lot of people turn to on a day-to-day basis. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, you might find yourself wondering the following question: Will CVS stores be open on Thanksgiving 2024?
If you have any last-minute medical needs or unexpectedly run out of plates or silverware on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on November 28 this year, you’ll unfortunately have to go elsewhere. That’s because most CVS locations will be closed on Thanksgiving 2024. According to the company’s official website FAQs, 80% of CVS stores will close on the holiday in order to give employees time off with their loved ones.
However, if you end up needing a pharmacist’s input or a prescription refill, you still might be in luck! According to CVS’ website, a select number of the brand’s pharmacies will remain open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
There’s nothing worse than dealing with an unexpected injury or personal need that crops up during a holiday you’d rather spend relaxing with friends and family. If you want to double-check your neighborhood CVS Pharmacy or Minute Clinic’s hours, you can do so by checking the official CVS store locator.
CVS locations will be open during normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving, November 27, in addition to the next day, Black Friday, for all of your day-to-day needs. In the meantime, if you’re looking to save some time and stress ahead of the holiday, you’ll be happy to know that CVS offers Thanksgiving side dish delivery to your home if it’s available online. Plus, if your delivery costs more than $35, the delivery fee is waived!