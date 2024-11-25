CVS Is Changing Its Hours for One Day — In a Major Way

CVS locations will be open during normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving, November 27, in addition to the next day, Black Friday, for all of your day-to-day needs. In the meantime, if you’re looking to save some time and stress ahead of the holiday, you’ll be happy to know that CVS offers Thanksgiving side dish delivery to your home if it’s available online. Plus, if your delivery costs more than $35, the delivery fee is waived!