Is Target Open on Labor Day?
How is it already Labor Day weekend? As stores replace their summer products with fall decor and Halloween costumes, the end of summer is becoming a bit more believable. In case you plan to catch up on some sleep or take a dip in the pool this Monday, you should create a shopping list for any three-day weekend essentials. Before you begin relaxing this holiday, you’re probably wondering the following: Is Target open on Labor Day?
Don’t worry — you won’t have to shop for anything too early this weekend, as the retailer will be open on Labor Day. Target will be operating during its regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., so you’ll have plenty of time to search the clearance racks for swimsuit sales and pick up some grilling supplies. Even though you can visit Target on Labor Day, you may want to stop by sooner to check out their end-of-summer sale.
Target’s Summer Send-Off Sale is closing out the season with a handful of deals on kitchen appliances, barbecue essentials, and electronics. With deals on Lay’s Potato Chips, ground beef, King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and other cookout goodies, Target is literally giving you a reason to light up the grill. Looking to stay inside all day? There might be a sale on the kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing all summer, and this is the perfect excuse to buy it and spend the day styling it in your kitchen. Between different varieties of coffee makers and microwave ovens, there’s something for everyone in the Summer Send-Off Sale.
The sale ends on Labor Day, so you’ll want to scurry into your nearest Target prior to the holiday. At least they’ll be open all weekend for any last-minute needs (or impulse buys in the dollar section).