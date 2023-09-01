Is Target Open on Labor Day?

Target’s Summer Send-Off Sale is closing out the season with a handful of deals on kitchen appliances, barbecue essentials, and electronics. With deals on Lay’s Potato Chips, ground beef, King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and other cookout goodies, Target is literally giving you a reason to light up the grill. Looking to stay inside all day? There might be a sale on the kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing all summer, and this is the perfect excuse to buy it and spend the day styling it in your kitchen. Between different varieties of coffee makers and microwave ovens, there’s something for everyone in the Summer Send-Off Sale.