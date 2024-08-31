Target’s Labor Day Hours Are Perfect for a Long Weekend Shopping Trip

Don’t worry: Target locations will be open on Labor Day 2024. On Monday, the brand’s stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, meaning your shopping trip is still a go. You can check out Target’s full list of 2024 to 2025 holiday hours here. If you’d prefer to double-check your local Target’s hours, you can confirm them by using the official website’s Store Locator.