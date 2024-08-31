Target’s Labor Day Hours Are Perfect for a Long Weekend Shopping Trip
If you have the day off on Labor Day, it’s a great excuse to enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation as summer starts drawing to a close. For many people, the ideal three-day weekend involves making a shopping list (or not, let’s be real) and strolling through the aisles of Target in air-conditioned bliss.
But because Monday is a holiday, you might find yourself wondering the following question: Is Target open on Labor Day?
Don’t worry: Target locations will be open on Labor Day 2024. On Monday, the brand’s stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m, meaning your shopping trip is still a go. You can check out Target’s full list of 2024 to 2025 holiday hours here. If you’d prefer to double-check your local Target’s hours, you can confirm them by using the official website’s Store Locator.
If you’re not sure what to cook for your Labor Day meal, try out a rib rub seasoned with sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, topped off with some classic blueberry pie for dessert. And while you’re there, keep an eye out for major discounts that you can score via Target’s annual Summer Send-Off Sale.
Believe it or not, heading to Target on Labor Day Monday might give you a better chance to find items that you might not have been able to find earlier this weekend. According to shopping blogs, Target stores most often receive shipments on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, although larger stores tend to receive more frequent shipments than smaller stores.
If your local Target is out of any items that you need (or just want — after all, it is Target), no worries: You can also visit your local Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Sam’s Club stores, all of which are also open this Labor Day Monday. Have a great three-day weekend!