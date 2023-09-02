Is Trader Joe’s Open on Labor Day?
It’s time to wrap up the barbecue season by hosting the ultimate end-of-summer pool party, and you’ll need your favorite $10 bottle of rosé from Trader Joe’s to set the good vibes. As long as you’ve got an expert griller in your close circle, bring the barbecue essentials (i.e. hot dogs, burgers, potato chips, and vegetable skewers), and get ready for the three consecutive days off.
Labor Day weekend is a great time to gather your loved ones to celebrate the summer, and you won’t have to worry about a stressful last-minute shopping trip since Trader Joe’s will be open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hosting a party is usually an all-day event, so you may want to start your shopping early to avoid the crowds.
Before you throw anything on the grill, pour yourself a glass of Trader Joe’s Organic Jalapeño Limeade Mix and add some ice and tequila to make the spicy margarita of your dreams. Earlier this summer, the Atalanta halloumi cheese was deemed an unlikely grilling staple of the summer, so you’ve got to try it on some kebabs or grilled watermelon. You may end up liking it more than usual barbecue foods. And to cool you down, grab a box of the frozen S’mores Bars before they’re done for the season.
If you’re still searching for Trader Joe’s-approved recipes, their website has an abundance of grilling ideas including two grilling guides for veggie-centric dishes and entrees that your guests will love. And while you’re shopping, add some $4 bundles of eucalyptus to your cart to avoid bringing the charcoal scent into your home.