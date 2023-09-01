Is Walmart Open on Labor Day?
With fall around the corner, it’s no surprise that Labor Day has already arrived. Maybe it’s the overwhelming amount of Halloween candy and costumes in the stores, but it feels like fall is near. Before summer ends, Labor Day weekend is a great time to wrap up with your summer bucket list and ease into the relaxing phase of fall. As you’re creating your to-do list for the upcoming three-day weekend, you’ll want to ask yourself: Is Walmart open on Labor Day?
Fortunately, you don’t need to stress about any last-minute trips to Walmart this weekend, since the retailer will be open on Labor Day. They’ll be open during their regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but you may want to beat the barbecue/beach crowd and visit earlier in the week. And while you’re stocking up on your weekly groceries, be sure to check out the holiday sales on electronics, appliances, and back-to-school essentials.
Walmart’s Labor Day Deals will save you some money on Apple AirPod Maxes ($477) and Apple Watches ($149), but the fun isn’t limited to Apple devices only. If you’re investing in gaming technology for the fall and winter, the ASUS Vivobook Laptop ($339) and Microsoft Xbox Controller ($44) are discounted, and you can grab a copy of the newest Legend of Zelda video game ($49.87) for the Nintendo Switch. If you’ve got enough electronics at home, there’s an opportunity to spend more time outdoors (and completely tire yourself and kids out) with the highly-discounted SEGMART 10-foot Trampoline. Talk about a fun way to jump into the holiday weekend!
Black Friday may be getting closer, but these sales are pretty tempting for the beginning of September, so don’t take a chance missing them.