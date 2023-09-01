Is Walmart Open on Labor Day?

Fortunately, you don’t need to stress about any last-minute trips to Walmart this weekend, since the retailer will be open on Labor Day. They’ll be open during their regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., but you may want to beat the barbecue/beach crowd and visit earlier in the week. And while you’re stocking up on your weekly groceries, be sure to check out the holiday sales on electronics, appliances, and back-to-school essentials.