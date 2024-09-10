Newsletters

This $24 Window Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to “Crystal Clear Glass” (It Makes the Job So Easy!)

Sarah M. Vazquez
Sarah M. VazquezCommerce SEO Editor at AT Media
As a kid, I spent my weekends at the Home Depot with my dad and watching Food Network with my mom, so my love for all things home is, well, homegrown. An avid reader and writer, I pursued an English degree and joined my school's chapter of the collegiate women's magazine Her Campus, where I honed the craft of helping others through my writing. After college, I interned in NYC and entered the wild world of commerce, combining my love of shopping, home, and writing into a dream career. Some of my proudest professional moments have been right here at AT Media. Over the past two-and-a-half year, I've helped the commerce team grow, writing countless articles, testing hundreds of products, and starring in a few social videos on the way. With my writing, my goal is simple: to save you time and money. There's a lot of junk out there and I pride myself on being able to the scout out the gems everyone needs in their home so you can spend your money wisely and discover some great products, too.
Follow
published yesterday
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
A woman cleaning window pane of country house with a squeegee
See More Images
Credit: sankai / Getty Images

When’s the last time you cleaned your windows? This question comes with no judgment, because if you’ve seen the state of mine lately then you know that I’m a bit overdue on the chore myself. That being said, I think many of us can agree that window cleaning isn’t the easiest thing to do correctly — especially if your home is like mine and features some pretty large (read: tall) windows. So, the best way to tackle window cleaning? That’s with the right tool in hand. 

Now, the right “tool” differs for everyone (some people swear by the newspaper trick, while others are firm on the traditional glass cleaner and rag method). But one tool that continues to be a window cleaning fan favorite? A great squeegee — and we found one made with tall and awkward spaces in mind. Say hello to the ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit, the ultimate window cleaning kit. 

ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit
$23.95
Amazon
Buy Now

What Is the ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit? 

If you’re looking for a one-stop solution for all of your window cleaning needs, this kit is it. At the heart of it is a 12-inch squeegee designed to tackle wide surfaces in an instant. Alongside this squeegee, you’ll find two absorbent (and machine-washable) 11-inch microfiber pads — perfect for a more in-depth scrub — and a stainless steel telescopic pole that can extend all the way up to 53 inches for taller jobs like sliding doors, mirrors, and even cars. Best of all, this gadget also features a rotatable head (it pivots seven different ways!) that helps you get into corners and odd-shaped windows. 

See More Images
Credit: ITTAR

What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying

4.3/5 stars 

“If you are looking at this, don’t delay, buy it today! I’m not a fan of washing windows, but after buying this set, my windows are going to be cleaned much more frequently going forward. I did buy two sets so I didn’t have to keep switching the head. It worked AMAZINGLY! The cleaner did a fabulous job and the squeegee made quick work of drying the windows. After using this set, my windows look brand new — they never looked this good before, despite using a variety of window cleaners and paper towels. I’m very, very impressed.” —Alice

“The ITTAR Window Cleaner been a game-changer for keeping my new house spick and span! Having used similar products in the past, this one stands out, especially with its longer stick. It’s hands-down one of the best tools for achieving spotless windows. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable and effective window cleaning solution, this is the one to get. Highly recommended!” —Geo

“I bought this a few months ago and kept putting off doing the windows. Finally today I forced myself. It was so easy with this tool set. I just used some spray-on cleaner and washed my windows, which have not been done in years. No streaks or messes. I will not dread it so much now. I also used it on my big bathroom mirrors. It was so much better than getting a step stool.” —ew

The ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit is currently available for just $24. While that might seem a bit steep, remember that with this tool in hand you’ll be able to tackle much more than just your windows, making it a multi-use gadget you’ll love for years to come. And with reviews like these, can you really say no? Didn’t think so.  

Buy: ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit, $23.95

Retail Therapy

All the best home decor, organizing solutions, and can't-miss deals to help you create a happier, healthier home.

Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
Filed in:
Cleaning
News
Shopping