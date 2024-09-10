This $24 Window Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to “Crystal Clear Glass” (It Makes the Job So Easy!)
When’s the last time you cleaned your windows? This question comes with no judgment, because if you’ve seen the state of mine lately then you know that I’m a bit overdue on the chore myself. That being said, I think many of us can agree that window cleaning isn’t the easiest thing to do correctly — especially if your home is like mine and features some pretty large (read: tall) windows. So, the best way to tackle window cleaning? That’s with the right tool in hand.
Now, the right “tool” differs for everyone (some people swear by the newspaper trick, while others are firm on the traditional glass cleaner and rag method). But one tool that continues to be a window cleaning fan favorite? A great squeegee — and we found one made with tall and awkward spaces in mind. Say hello to the ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit, the ultimate window cleaning kit.
What Is the ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit?
If you’re looking for a one-stop solution for all of your window cleaning needs, this kit is it. At the heart of it is a 12-inch squeegee designed to tackle wide surfaces in an instant. Alongside this squeegee, you’ll find two absorbent (and machine-washable) 11-inch microfiber pads — perfect for a more in-depth scrub — and a stainless steel telescopic pole that can extend all the way up to 53 inches for taller jobs like sliding doors, mirrors, and even cars. Best of all, this gadget also features a rotatable head (it pivots seven different ways!) that helps you get into corners and odd-shaped windows.
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
4.3/5 stars
“If you are looking at this, don’t delay, buy it today! I’m not a fan of washing windows, but after buying this set, my windows are going to be cleaned much more frequently going forward. I did buy two sets so I didn’t have to keep switching the head. It worked AMAZINGLY! The cleaner did a fabulous job and the squeegee made quick work of drying the windows. After using this set, my windows look brand new — they never looked this good before, despite using a variety of window cleaners and paper towels. I’m very, very impressed.” —Alice
“The ITTAR Window Cleaner been a game-changer for keeping my new house spick and span! Having used similar products in the past, this one stands out, especially with its longer stick. It’s hands-down one of the best tools for achieving spotless windows. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable and effective window cleaning solution, this is the one to get. Highly recommended!” —Geo
“I bought this a few months ago and kept putting off doing the windows. Finally today I forced myself. It was so easy with this tool set. I just used some spray-on cleaner and washed my windows, which have not been done in years. No streaks or messes. I will not dread it so much now. I also used it on my big bathroom mirrors. It was so much better than getting a step stool.” —ew
The ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit is currently available for just $24. While that might seem a bit steep, remember that with this tool in hand you’ll be able to tackle much more than just your windows, making it a multi-use gadget you’ll love for years to come. And with reviews like these, can you really say no? Didn’t think so.
Buy: ITTAR Window Squeegee Cleaner Kit, $23.95
Retail Therapy
All the best home decor, organizing solutions, and can't-miss deals to help you create a happier, healthier home.