This $24 Window Cleaning Kit Is the Secret to “Crystal Clear Glass” (It Makes the Job So Easy!)

“If you are looking at this, don’t delay, buy it today! I’m not a fan of washing windows, but after buying this set, my windows are going to be cleaned much more frequently going forward. I did buy two sets so I didn’t have to keep switching the head. It worked AMAZINGLY! The cleaner did a fabulous job and the squeegee made quick work of drying the windows. After using this set, my windows look brand new — they never looked this good before, despite using a variety of window cleaners and paper towels. I’m very, very impressed.” —Alice

“The ITTAR Window Cleaner been a game-changer for keeping my new house spick and span! Having used similar products in the past, this one stands out, especially with its longer stick. It’s hands-down one of the best tools for achieving spotless windows. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable and effective window cleaning solution, this is the one to get. Highly recommended!” —Geo

“I bought this a few months ago and kept putting off doing the windows. Finally today I forced myself. It was so easy with this tool set. I just used some spray-on cleaner and washed my windows, which have not been done in years. No streaks or messes. I will not dread it so much now. I also used it on my big bathroom mirrors. It was so much better than getting a step stool.” —ew