This Traditional Japanese Yoshizu Is the Secret to Cooling Down Without AC

I was immediately intrigued, so I did some research; according to a blog I found by a Japanese local, yoshizu have been used in Japan for centuries and can even be seen in art from the Kamakura period, which spans the years 1185 to 1333. In the comment section of the video, people from all over the world chimed in, and some had window-cooling methods of their own. “I’ve covered my windows from outside as well,” a Dutch commenter writes. “No drilling required: Hang a suspension rod (IKEA sells them) with simple white curtains. White works best for keeping cool. Works brilliantly. The difference inside is massive.” This could also be a good option if you don’t live on the ground floor, like me.