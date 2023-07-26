Jenna Lyons’ NYC Closet Is as Gorgeous as You’d Expect It to Be
As a newly-minted Real Housewife of New York City, Jenna Lyons will seemingly now have to get used to cameras in her stunning Soho loft. Thankfully, Lyons is game to share glimpses of her space with fans on social media as well, and yes, her closet is as perfect as you’d expect from a living, breathing fashion icon.
Lyons famously served as the executive creative director and president of retailer J.Crew, working for the company in various positions for nearly three decades before departing in 2017. So if you’re curious about what her closet might look like, take a peek at these shots Lyons shared on Instagram, including the floor-to-ceiling shelving for her shoes and the gold-trimmed storage for her clothes.
Back in 2020, Lyons gave a tour of her closet to Allure, sharing that she has “total PTSD from growing up with a really small closet with sliding doors that never worked,” so her “fantasy has always been to see all of my clothes at once,” which is why she has eschewed doors on her closet altogether. “I’m lazy; I like to be able to see everything,” she quipped.
Not a fan of deep drawers, she prefers shallow pull-out drawers for jewelry and other accessories, which helps her stay organized. Lyons also has a collage of photos and other mementos on the back wall of her closet, showcasing some of her most personal memories in a place where she’ll see them every single day.
Of the enviable shoe closet, Lyons shared that she has “more than 286 pairs of shoes,” joking, “I only know because I [once] counted.” And to those who might understandably question why she has so many shoes, she says she views them as collectors’ items, admitting that she doesn’t even wear all of them but simply enjoys looking at them. Makes sense for someone who once oversaw one of the most ubiquitous American fashion brands on the block, no?