According to Garth, bringing her “I Choose Me” philosophy — the idea that being your best self has to do with regularly checking in on what you need and what feels good to you — into the home was a logical expansion. “The idea behind Me Home is really simple: Your home should be the easiest place to choose yourself,” Garth told Executive Home Director, Danielle Blundell, in an email interview. “My own taste has never been about having a perfectly decorated house. I’m much more interested in how a home feels. I want there to be warmth and personality. When everything is too coordinated or too perfect, you lose a little bit of the person who actually lives there. I always want my home to feel collected, comfortable, and personal.”