This Exclusive Holiday Collection Is on Sale and Selling Fast (It’s So Chic!)
We don’t want to send you into a panic, but we’re now less than a month away from Christmas. With the other fall holidays officially behind us, it’s time to put away the pumpkin decor and trade turkeys for fir trees and other snowy accents. But it’s never too early, or too late, to start decorating for December. It’s not like anyone needs new things year after year, but a few thoughtful additions can make what you already own feel fresh again.
So if you haven’t already started decorating for the holidays, or if you have but want a decor refresh, allow us to introduce you to one of the newest lines on our radar right now: Me Home by Jennie Garth for QVC (new customers use code CELEBRATE for 20% off), which is a holiday-themed home decor expansion of the actor-turned-designer’s popular Me by Jennie Garth line of clothing.
What Is the Me Home Holiday Collection for QVC?
According to Garth, bringing her “I Choose Me” philosophy — the idea that being your best self has to do with regularly checking in on what you need and what feels good to you — into the home was a logical expansion. “The idea behind Me Home is really simple: Your home should be the easiest place to choose yourself,” Garth told Executive Home Director, Danielle Blundell, in an email interview. “My own taste has never been about having a perfectly decorated house. I’m much more interested in how a home feels. I want there to be warmth and personality. When everything is too coordinated or too perfect, you lose a little bit of the person who actually lives there. I always want my home to feel collected, comfortable, and personal.”
As you can imagine, then, the Me Home collection is all about bringing a warm, welcoming, cozy vibe to holiday decorating. “I love natural materials, beautiful textures — things that have some age or imperfection to them —and pieces that look like they’ve found their way into your life over time,” says Garth. With that in mind, she created an assortment of ornaments, candles, textiles, greenery, and trimmings that are just that. You’ll find pieces for holiday hosting, including candlesticks and hurricanes, alongside more traditional decor like wreaths, garlands, and mini trees. The palette is modern, though (think: cranberry versus classic red, gold accents versus silver), and the whole collection dazzles with exquisite details, from etched glass to rich velvet bows. There’s a little bit of simplicity, too, in the forms; Garth traveled to Japan recently, and you can see a little bit of that influence in the range and its beautiful but pared-down aesthetic.
What to Shop from the Me HOME Holiday Collection for QVC?
Because the pieces are timeless and not overly trendy, this is the kind of holiday collection that will never go out of style. Some of the items could even be used year-round or for other winter holidays, not just Christmas. You can shop the collection at QVC, and a few pieces are even on sale (so if something catches your eye, snatch it up!).