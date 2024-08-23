Here’s how it works: Take your stick of cold butter and run it through a cheese grater like you would a block of cheese. The butter will separate and soften quickly from the action, and will mix easily into whatever baked good you are creating. This way you still get the texture that you want in your treat without having to worry about nailing the perfect microwave time to soften your butter. We highly recommend tipping the cheese grater on the side for easier butter grating action, and for a cleaner countertop when you’re finished. This hack is also similar to the viral TikTok butter softening hack where you run a fine mesh sieve over the top to grate the butter.