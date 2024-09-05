Jennifer Garner’s House Has the Coziest Reading Nook I’ve Ever Seen
When Jennifer Garner was building her Los Angeles home with designers Steve and Brooke Giannetti, she knew what she wanted right from the jump. She wanted a home that is inviting and cozy, and a space that blended homey comforts with nature — and that’s exactly what she got. Thanks to a recent Architectural Digest tour, everyone can see its highlights, from the huge sliding doors that blend the massive indoor and outdoor living spaces to the wood grain everywhere.
“Since the day I moved in, this is the first time the counter’s ever been clean,” Garner joked of her kitchen to Architectural Digest in the tour video. “I love a wood kitchen, so the house really is like the inside of a treehouse.” But it’s a treehouse unlike any other you’ve seen before.
Garner’s kitchen features light wood cabinets, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, and a designated baking area complete with its own sink and ovens.
One of the coziest spaces in Garner’s home is her library/TV room that’s painted a deep gray-blue. It has wall-to-wall bookshelves and a plush sectional that matches perfectly with the walls, as well as large French doors that open up to a fire pit area nestled in a clover patch.
Another spot for the cozy types is the reading nook packed with kids’ books and accented with a gorgeous stained glass artwork nestled into the window (featuring Garner’s dog Birdie).
“There was one magical night where exactly what I hoped for happened,” Garner said. “All three kids were piled in here with me and we pulled down all the books from when they were little and we read them one after the other.”
And then, there’s the slumber-party room in the lower level of the home, which is made up of built-in bunk beds, a cozy sectional couch, games, toys, and a Harry Potter-inspired kiddo office space built under the stairs coming down to the room.
Garner says she’s so proud of the space she’s created and is filled with so much gratitude every time she walks through her home. And with a home this beautiful, how could she not be? It truly feels like home, and she and her kids have made it completely their own.