“There was one magical night where exactly what I hoped for happened,” Garner said. “All three kids were piled in here with me and we pulled down all the books from when they were little and we read them one after the other.”



And then, there’s the slumber-party room in the lower level of the home, which is made up of built-in bunk beds, a cozy sectional couch, games, toys, and a Harry Potter-inspired kiddo office space built under the stairs coming down to the room.



Garner says she’s so proud of the space she’s created and is filled with so much gratitude every time she walks through her home. And with a home this beautiful, how could she not be? It truly feels like home, and she and her kids have made it completely their own.