You can find canisters like the ones Garten and Garner use at so many home decor stores in a variety of price ranges. But Target has a version that’s not only inexpensive, but also looks just like Garten’s. The large size is priced at $10, and you can pick up a smaller size for more niche ingredients for just $6. These jars with lids are so popular that together, they’ve amassed over 2,000 positive reviews on Target.com. (Let that be a lesson that you’re not the only one inspired by what Garner and Garten are up to in their kitchens.)