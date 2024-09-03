This Is the Stylish Storage Trick Both Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten Love Using In Their Kitchens
Even though I like to believe that I’m Ina Garten’s number-one fan, I know deep down that Jennifer Garner is the true owner of that title. Not only do these two women stan each other professionally, but Garner and Garten are also friends in real life. And I have no doubt that Garten influenced Garner to buy the same beautiful glass canisters for her dry goods that she uses because, well … Garten influenced me to buy them too.
Garten has been using these large airtight glass jars to decant her pantry staples for years, and they show up in so many of her Instagram pictures and clips from Barefoot Contessa. They’re the perfect size for flour, sugar, dried pasta, beans, rice, and more, and now Garner has them lining the back of her kitchen countertop, too.
You can see the jars in this adorable video that Garner posted of her dog Birdie, and according to the labels, she uses them to store cake, wheat, and all-purpose flour and sugar, which she grabs regularly when filming episodes of her Instagram series “Pretend Cooking Show.”
You can find canisters like the ones Garten and Garner use at so many home decor stores in a variety of price ranges. But Target has a version that’s not only inexpensive, but also looks just like Garten’s. The large size is priced at $10, and you can pick up a smaller size for more niche ingredients for just $6. These jars with lids are so popular that together, they’ve amassed over 2,000 positive reviews on Target.com. (Let that be a lesson that you’re not the only one inspired by what Garner and Garten are up to in their kitchens.)
If you’re a true follower of Barefoot Contessa’s teachings, like Garner and I so clearly are, then it’s time to start decanting your dry goods in glass canisters to make your time in the kitchen even more enjoyable than it already is.
Once you complete your Garner-Garten transformation, who knows what’ll happen next — maybe you’ll even score an invite to appear on Barefoot Contessa or “Pretend Cooking Show.”
Buy: Threshold Glass Jar and Lid, $10
Buy: Threshold Glass Jar and Lid, $6