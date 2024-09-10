Jeremiah Brent’s New Crate & Kids Collab Features the Most Stylish Wicker Bin I’ve Ever Seen (You’ll Want One for Every Room!)
Designer, author, and TV star Jeremiah Brent wears many hats, but the one he’s perhaps proudest of is that of “father.” With his husband, Nate Berkus, Brent is raising a daughter, Poppy, 9, and a son, Oskar, 6, in New York City. And that means he’s no stranger to all of the stuff kids come with — and the challenge of finding quality items that can grow alongside children as they get older, and their tastes change. This made him the ideal partner for an epic Crate & Kids collaboration, which launched today and honestly is one of the most stylish assortments for littles I’ve ever seen.
The collection features over 80 exclusive pieces across the categories of furniture, textiles, artwork, lighting, and decor. You’ll find classic and sophisticated anchor pieces like beds, dressers, and tables alongside more whimsical decor, including artwork and bedding. Items are meant to become modern heirlooms that kids will use and enjoy for years to come.
Many of the products have a sweet personal tie into Brent and his family, whether it’s the canopy bed that Poppy had final “approval” of for the line or the cute Embroidered Pillow that features his and his kids’ favorite symbols and animals — real and mythical — from drawings and dreams. There’s also a coordinating mirror, mobile, and crib quilt.
As far as the inspiration behind the collection, naturally, Brent pulled from his own experience shopping for his kids — and filling the gaps he identified in the market. At a preview event for the line, he told me he couldn’t find a nursery glider that felt modern and timeless in a fabric he liked when his kids were babies, so he made the Embrace Velvet Swivel Glider Nursery Chair. Good-looking storage can be tough to source, too, so the stylish scalloped Keepsake Wavy Wicker Kids Storage Bin became a crucial piece that you can use in every room of the home.
He also looked to 20th century Viennese design as a reference point, which you can see in the strong geometry of the Treasured Kids Side Table, which would make an amazing adult nightstand or sofa end table. The Hancock Park Flatweave Rug, which I could see transitioning from childhood bedroom to first apartment living room quite nicely, also sports motifs used by the architects and designs of the Viennese Secession — checkerboards, parallel lines, and zigzags.
As far as palette and materials go, Brent pushed for grown-up but not overly serious finishes like handsome cerused wood, shiny chrome, and nubby sherpa, the last of which can be seen on the super-stylish but still cozy Tucker Bed. This was intentional — quite honestly many of these materials just don’t exist in kids lines but can still be done in a fun yet functional way.
“Throughout the collection, we incorporated rich and playful colors and accents like bordeaux, mauve, camel, and cobalt to create color mixes that we’re excited to bring to kids spaces,” says Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Kids’ senior vice president of design in a press release about the line. “We wanted to design heirloom pieces that can be layered into any home.”
Pricing starts at $19 and goes up to $2,599. The collection is available exclusively at Crate & Kids in stores and online. “Design should never be too precious, imperfection should be embraced, and comfort must be prioritized,” says Brent in a press release about the line. “There’s nothing that kids have to tip toe around in this collection, livability is what makes a house a home.”