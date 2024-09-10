Designer, author, and TV star Jeremiah Brent wears many hats, but the one he’s perhaps proudest of is that of “father.” With his husband, Nate Berkus, Brent is raising a daughter, Poppy, 9, and a son, Oskar, 6, in New York City. And that means he’s no stranger to all of the stuff kids come with — and the challenge of finding quality items that can grow alongside children as they get older, and their tastes change. This made him the ideal partner for an epic Crate & Kids collaboration, which launched today and honestly is one of the most stylish assortments for littles I’ve ever seen.