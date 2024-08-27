Tucking your TV inside an existing closet may also help you with a living room layout or a tricky bedroom layout, too. You can then have your couch or chairs face the closet wall, whereas before you may have been stuck with them facing the opposite way and blocking off access to the storage space. As Berkus said, creativity is key when working with small spaces. So think outside the box (and maybe inside the closet) to make the best use of the square footage you’ve been given.