Nate Berkus Shares His Top 3 Tips for Making a Rental Space Feel Like Home
When you live in a rental apartment or house, it can sometimes feel as though you’re not actually living in your own space. Depending on your landlord or management company, you might have to follow strict rules in terms of personalization. But according to Nate Berkus, that doesn’t mean you can’t make your rental feel like home. In a recent Instagram video, Berkus provided his top three tips for warming up a rental to make it feel like you.
The first thing on the list is to invest in some sort of wall treatment. “Temporary wallpaper or actually selecting your own palette and painting the walls, committing to it, even if you have to paint them back,” Berkus said, will really help shape the space. “White walls feel automatically like it’s not really your space…. [and] do the whole room, don’t just do an accent wall. Instant personalization.”
Next, Berkus recommends buying pieces that aren’t as temporary as the space itself. “Buy things — furniture, decorative objects, and vintage lighting — that you’re going to take with you when you build a home or buy a home,” he said. “Just because you’re renting, that doesn’t mean you can’t own beautiful things.”
And finally, Berkus said that organization is key. “You don’t have to have custom millwork and custom closets. You can buy store-bought cabinets and bins to organize everything,” he said. “For me, knowing what’s behind every door or every drawer or every cabinet is something that definitely makes me feel like home.”
“I am proof that this is true — take your pretty things and you feel like you are at home,” one person commented on Berkus’s post, adding, “Nate is absolutely correct.”
Another person wrote, “We rent now as a retired couple and really like your idea because that is what I have been doing, we owned homes our whole lives and we like renting and are making this our home too!!!”
Your rental doesn’t have to stay a blank space forever. Take Berkus’s advice and invest in your own personal touches so you can take that feeling of home with you no matter where your rental journey takes you.