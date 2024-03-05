Nate Berkus’ New Favorite Thrifted “Obsession” Is So Luxe and Modern

“I love how this shifts the tone in a room to something really modern,” he continued. “It’s still vintage, obviously, but it’s very unexpected.”



This piece mixed and matched with those neutrals and natural textures Berkus loves makes it stand out, but the basic shape and silver finish don’t feel “out of place” or over the top.



If you’re obsessed with this style of furniture, too, you can find similar pieces on secondhand furniture websites (though, be warned — they’re not cheap), but you may also strike luck next time you’re at a thrift store or antique mall. That special something may not be 1960s French, but it may just have that similar mod look that adds a pop of Nate Berkus-approved uniqueness to your space.