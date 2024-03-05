Nate Berkus’ New Favorite Thrifted “Obsession” Is So Luxe and Modern
When you think about Nate Berkus’ eye for interior design, you probably think of soft, neutral, and taupe color palettes, lots of natural textures, and a feeling of things being collected rather than curated. But one design element you may not reflexively match with Berkus is stainless steel. However, Berkus said in a video posted to Instagram on March 4 that vintage stainless steel furniture has actually become one of his latest obsessions.
“One area of furniture that I haven’t really talked about here before, but has become a complete obsession for me, at least in the last … five years is stainless steel, specifically molded or bent stainless steel furniture from France 1960s,” he said in the video.
He’s standing next to one of his molded stainless steel pieces from that era, which is a mod-looking side table with storage both on top and underneath. “This was a moment,” Berkus said. “Picture France in the ‘60s and ‘70s. This was the rage.”
And what Berkus really loves about this style of furniture is the fact that it was often paired with more traditional pieces when styled. You’d see this ultra-modern table, for example, paired with ornate Louis XVI chairs and couches.
“I love how this shifts the tone in a room to something really modern,” he continued. “It’s still vintage, obviously, but it’s very unexpected.”
This piece mixed and matched with those neutrals and natural textures Berkus loves makes it stand out, but the basic shape and silver finish don’t feel “out of place” or over the top.
If you’re obsessed with this style of furniture, too, you can find similar pieces on secondhand furniture websites (though, be warned — they’re not cheap), but you may also strike luck next time you’re at a thrift store or antique mall. That special something may not be 1960s French, but it may just have that similar mod look that adds a pop of Nate Berkus-approved uniqueness to your space.