The Tiny Kitchen Detail Jeremiah Brent Included That Made a Big Difference

“One of the things in my house that I get a lot of crap about is my obsession with the details and little things,” Brent said in a July 3 Instagram video. “In the kitchen, we picked this really beautiful marble. I really fought for it and I advocated for it. Nate was totally against it. And one thing that I realized when we had it in, obviously, was that the outlets really stuck out like a sore thumb.”