Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Jessica Alba’s New Home Renovation Show
If you need a new home renovation show in your life, this original series from The Roku Channel can be your next binge watch.
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are starring in Honest Renovations, a six-episode series following both women as they renovate the homes of deserving families while offering parenting tips and life lessons along the way. In April, Roku announced that the pair will co-host and executive produce the series, and their motherly insight throughout the series is a bonus. On August 18, all six episodes will be available to stream on The Roku Channel.
In the trailer, Alba and Mathis are working with tools, laughing with each other, discussing floor plans, and welcoming the families into their newly renovated spaces. According to the video description, the duo is surprising parents with renovations “to take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous.”
In a recent interview with People, Alba shared that she’s looking forward to sharing what she’s learned about home design with the families featured in the show.
“There is nothing more satisfying than being able to apply what I’ve learned to help folks who are going through growth and change with their families,” she said to People. “No matter who you are, where you live, or what budget you’re working with, there is a takeaway for everyone in each episode.”
In addition to Alba and Mathis both being mothers of three, they’ve both founded their own companies. Alba is the founder of health and wellness brand The Honest Company, and Mathis is the founder and editor of digital publication The Cool Mom Co. Combining their entrepreneurship with their motherhood and passion for home design, they’re bound to create a binge-worthy show that’ll leave viewers with a lesson or two.
The show has already received a renewal for a second season, so you won’t have to wait too long for more episodes once you breeze through the first season.