“Light Drenching” Is the Joanna Gaines-Approved Holiday Trend You Need to Try This Year

The key to getting that drenched look is to first find a tree that has dense branches so you have plenty of nooks and crannies to work with. Place your first round of lights on the interior of your tree, closer to the trunk, keeping the spiral of lights fairly tight. Then, when the interior is complete, add one or two layers of lights on the boughs of your branches — and give each bough the light treatment.



You’ll be left with a Christmas tree that looks like it’s glittering. And don’t think about the process of de-lighting it (that’s a problem for 2025 You).