8 Gorgeous Ways to Decorate Your Christmas Tree That’ll Wow All Your Guests (Seriously!)
When it’s time to start hauling out the holiday decorations, if you celebrate Christmas, your tree design is one of the most important decisions you make. Because what’s the holiday without a festive, decorated tree? A good way to help you pick a design path is coming up with a Christmas tree theme.
Sure, you could go with traditional ornaments, but choosing a theme means you can really get creative and customize your tree to your personality and design tastes. Whether you want to switch up your tree’s baubles and lights or stick to the tried-and-true Christmas ornaments you look forward to every year, a theme can help make your vision crystal clear.
A Christmas tree theme can also help all of your holiday decorations feel more cohesive. For example, if you want a metallic-themed tree this year, you know to pull out (or start shopping for) silver and gold Christmas decorations.
Not sure where to start? Keep reading for eight Christmas tree themes that will amp up your tree decorating game this year.
Metallic and Mocha Theme
While you might think a silver tree is retro, this modern take on the metallic Christmas tree by home blogger Emily Barlow uses a green tree and loads on the silver and gold, completing it with warm mocha accents. The gold, silver, and brown hues contrast just enough to complement each other beautifully on the tree. It’s the perfect neutral-toned tree that still makes a statement.
Classic Red-and-White Theme
Red decor and Christmas go hand in hand, but you can put your own twist on it with white and frosted accents. Want to stick to the traditional colors of Christmas (red and green), but spice it up a little? Add white and frosted accents, like we see in this Christmas tree theme by Barlow. The white ornaments and frosted branches make the red “pop,” and you can try adding in silver for an even more decadent touch.
Demure Bow Accents Theme
Bows are back for 2024, and they work beautifully with Christmas trees. As opposed to towering ribbons atop your tree, this year’s take is more subtle, with white bows placed almost randomly around the tree. Metallic ornaments with the bows make the perfect pairing.
Candy Cane Galore Theme
The red-and-white stripes of a candy cane are as classic as it gets when it comes to Christmas patterns. And they’re so easy to incorporate into your tree. Of course, real candy canes (preferably wrapped) are a simple way to stay on theme, or you can use red-and-white striped ornaments to try this theme. If you’re going all out, you could use both!
Miniature Theme
Don’t have the space or budget for a full-size Christmas tree? No problem. Plus, this theme is easy to achieve — just buy a mini tree! Barlow dressed up this miniature Christmas tree with a few woodland-themed ornaments and a planter. The mushroom and festive mice ornaments are too cute, and the gingham “tree skirt” brings it all together.
Upside-Down Theme
Upside-down Christmas trees have become increasingly popular the past few years, and are such a fun twist on the traditional Christmas tree theme. Floral stylist Trista Lawson showed off this purple- and gold- upside-down tree with so many great details. I love the gorgeous butterfly accents, which gives the tree a whimsical and enchanting aesthetic.
Vibrant Theme
Pink Christmas lover? This is just the tree theme for you. The warm, bright pinks and oranges of this tree are sure to make a statement. Add white or silver accents to break up the colorful hues and add some contrast. For even more vibrant inspo, you can tour Jennifer Perkins’ Austin, Texas, home with 100 (!) different Christmas trees.
X’s and O’s Theme
This tree is perfect for a kids’ room or anyone who wants a cutesy Christmas. The “XOXO” garland is playful and adds a fun touch to the tree. Decorate with animal-themed ornaments or any handmade ornaments they’ve created. See how this unique tree fits perfectly in Katherine Thewlis’ Johnson City, Tennessee, home — and get some ideas for how you can make it work for your space.