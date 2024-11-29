8 Gorgeous Ways to Decorate Your Christmas Tree That’ll Wow All Your Guests (Seriously!)

Classic Red-and-White Theme

Red decor and Christmas go hand in hand, but you can put your own twist on it with white and frosted accents. Want to stick to the traditional colors of Christmas (red and green), but spice it up a little? Add white and frosted accents, like we see in this Christmas tree theme by Barlow. The white ornaments and frosted branches make the red “pop,” and you can try adding in silver for an even more decadent touch.