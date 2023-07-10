Joanna Gaines’ Dining Room Makeover Was Inspired by This 1930s Cabinet
To get inspiration for her latest Mini Reni, Joanna Gaines didn’t have to look far. The homeowner requested more color and pattern be added to their dining room, and all Gaines had to do was match the playfulness of the built-in corner cabinet.
“With the original built-in as our inspiration, we played up the charm and whimsy in this dining room with floor-to-ceiling wallpaper, fresh paint, and detailed trim,” Gaines wrote in a July 5 Instagram post. “Swipe to see the before + after and head to the blog for more details.”
The 1930s-era cabinet is about as charming as charming can get, with its subtle Greek revival trim (that matches the trim throughout the home) and decorative scalloped valance attached to the open section of the cabinet.
Gaines used that scalloping to choose a wallpaper with a similar filigree done in gorgeous green and orange colors. The team also added more regal crown molding and a picture rail to match the antique fixtures.
“The homeowner wanted more color and pattern in the #MiniReni Dining Room,” Gaines wrote in a follow-up post, adding, “so this garden-inspired wallpaper checked the box.”
But to keep the overall design modern, Gaines added a mid-century-style chandelier and a plain woven area rug to the space and painted the ceiling the same color as the trim to elongate the room and draw the eye upward.
As every Mini Reni has shown us so far, sometimes working with what you already have can be the secret to designing a gorgeous room. You can catch new episodes of Gaines’ new show all about designing smaller and smarter over on the Magnolia Network.