Joanna Gaines’ New Show Is All About Small-Scale Renovations
It’s not hard to fall in love with the way Chip and Joanna Gaines tackle home renovations. The finished result is always modern and fresh, but packed with loads of charm and character. But oftentimes the Gaines’ makeovers require taking spaces down to the studs and rebuilding them entirely.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Jo Gaines wanted to try her hand at something a bit smaller scale. And after she completed a simple makeover project for a friend, she realized these “Mini Reni” projects were just as rewarding as the big ones.
“Earlier this year I did a quick renovation project for a friend, and we called it Mini Reni. It was fast and furious — three rooms in one week — with a ton of simple and affordable ways to transform an outdated space,” Gaines wrote in the caption of a May 31 Instagram post. “It was so fun that we decided to do it again, only this time we made a show of it!”
The Mini Reni she tackled took place back in February and requires no major construction. Rather, Gaines used paint, wallpaper, a few strategically placed boards, and a lot of cool Magnolia accessories to completely overhaul her friend’s dining area, living room, and bedroom.
Gaines also shared tips on how a few simple changes can make a room feel like a completely different space. The ceiling detail and oversized curtains in the dining room, for example, create a much grander feel.
And you won’t have to wait long to see another Mini Reni from start to finish — the Magnolia Network special airs Sunday, June 25 at 9/8c. Gaines added to her caption: “Stay tuned for more details and how-tos coming next month!”
Bring on the small-scale inspiration.