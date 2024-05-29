Joanna Gaines Will Convince You to Bring Back This Dated Living Room Trend

This living room is from the final episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which aired in 2021. The home had sat vacant for 15 years prior to getting the Gaines treatment, and the space got entirely new windows, a new fireplace, and a few coats of fresh paint — plus, two gorgeous inky black loveseats with pleated skirts. And whether it’s because they balance the rest of the room’s decor or because everything old truly becomes new again, the dust ruffles look stylish and fresh.