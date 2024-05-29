Joanna Gaines Will Convince You to Bring Back This Dated Living Room Trend
When you think of outdated ’80s decor trends, a few things may come to mind — that swirly pastel-colored wallpaper, mirrored walls and sliding closet doors, and dust ruffles. Everything seemed to have a dust ruffle. And oddly enough, that may be the case again soon because of Joanna Gaines.
The Magnolia Network Instagram account posted a slideshow of some of the team’s favorite Fixer Upper spaces that Joanna and Chip Gaines have tackled within their 10-year run of the show. And in the first image, the two black couches featured in the living room renovation make dust ruffles look good again.
This living room is from the final episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, which aired in 2021. The home had sat vacant for 15 years prior to getting the Gaines treatment, and the space got entirely new windows, a new fireplace, and a few coats of fresh paint — plus, two gorgeous inky black loveseats with pleated skirts. And whether it’s because they balance the rest of the room’s decor or because everything old truly becomes new again, the dust ruffles look stylish and fresh.
The couches in the photo are from CB2 and are unfortunately no longer available. However, you can still get the dust ruffle effect with a slipcover. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just as fluffed as the one from Gaines’ makeover and it comes in neutral colors like khaki, gray, white, and a deep red. Plus, it’s on sale for under $70 during the store’s Memorial Day sale.
Dust ruffles may have fit right in 40 years ago, but they might also start getting comfortable in your home, too. Not only do they add a whole vibe, but they’re also great for under-couch storage, if yours allows for it. Leave it to Joanna Gaines to bring back a tired trend and make it fresh and fabulous.