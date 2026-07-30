The Joanna Gaines Target Finds You’ll Want Before They’re Gone Forever (Major Cozy Vibes!)
Believe it or not, Labor Day is just around the corner — and Joanna Gaines is ready for fall just like the rest of us. Her latest seasonal drop is now at Target, and it’ll make you pine for cooler months even in the August heat. Think all earthy rust tones, moody greens, plenty of brass, amber glass, and loads of gorgeous pottery, all of which play starring roles in the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. And with prices starting at just $5, you can give your space a mini makeover for the season ahead — but you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later. Gaines’ Target collections have a habit of selling out fast.
“Hearth & Hand fall never misses!” the creator behind @targetiseverything on Instagram wrote in a recent caption. “These rich tones, cozy textures, and all the warm, welcoming vibes these pieces bring to any space.”
Joanna Gaines’ Latest Collection Is Totally Timeless
Gaines has such a beautiful way of blending total vintage vibes with modern convenience. Her dinnerware, for example, is always inspired by rustic pieces from another era — but unlike those original plates, her versions are dishwasher-safe and made with durable stoneware that’s chip-resistant.
She also loves to breathe new life into classic patterns and motifs. You’ll see a lot of plaid and ticking-inspired stripes in this new Target collection, designs that would look just as at home back in the early 20th century as they do in your home today.
There’s Something for Every Room (Instant Fall Cozy Vibes!)
The dinnerware, drinking glasses, and table linens are dinner party ready, but the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection also has so many great finds for your living room, bedroom, and bathroom, too. There’s a huge selection of picture frames and framed prints, throw pillows and blankets, candles, decorative objects, table games, and even fall faux wreaths for your front door. It’ll be so easy to shop Jo’s latest designs to recreate fall vibes in any room in under 10 minutes.
Shop the entire collection on Target’s website, or check your nearest Target store to see which items from the collection are still in stock. There is so much fall goodness to decorate with; you’ll feel the need to pull out your favorite sweaters despite the 80-degree heat.
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