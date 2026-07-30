The Joanna Gaines Target Finds You’ll Want Before They’re Gone Forever (Major Cozy Vibes!)

Believe it or not, Labor Day is just around the corner — and Joanna Gaines is ready for fall just like the rest of us. Her latest seasonal drop is now at Target, and it’ll make you pine for cooler months even in the August heat. Think all earthy rust tones, moody greens, plenty of brass, amber glass, and loads of gorgeous pottery, all of which play starring roles in the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection. And with prices starting at just $5, you can give your space a mini makeover for the season ahead — but you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later. Gaines’ Target collections have a habit of selling out fast.