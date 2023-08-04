Of Course Joanna Gaines Has an Impressive Houseplant Collection
We’ve seen Joanna Gaines’ gorgeous flower gardens she plants during the summer (and the garden cottage she builds her bouquets in — swoon), but her year-round houseplant collection is just as impressive. On a recent watering day, Gaines took her followers around the living room to show off what she’s got growing — and it’s hard not to be envious of how green and lush her potted plants are.
“I got these plants and vintage vessels from my sister @fernysretroplantshop about a year ago,” Gaines wrote in the caption of her post. “Watering days are my favorite because it’s fun to see how each plant grows a little more and more each week. I put the plant names at the end of the video in case you want to know each type!”
In her collection, Gaines has a Staghorn fern, a dragon tail plant, a Monstera lechleriana, a Red Congo and a Jungle Boogie philodendron, a rubber plant, a Sweetheart hoya, a peperomia hope, and a massive fiddle-leaf fig tree that takes up an entire corner of her space.
Of course, amassing such a gorgeous collection is easy when you have a sister who runs her own plant shop. But many of these species can be found at your local nursery, and you can even buy varieties online.
And, as Gaines mentioned, the fact that her sister plants her cuttings in vintage ceramics, pots, and mugs, makes each plant so much more special and beautiful to look at. The Ferny’s team likes to source vintage planters from flea markets like Round Top — but you can grab cool ceramics at your local thrift shop to turn your current plants into statement pieces.
If Gaines ever wants to share how she grew that fiddle-leaf to be so large, all of us would take that workshop in a heartbeat.