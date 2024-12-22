Joanna Gaines Just Shared the Most Relatable “Hosting Tip” for the Holidays
The holiday season is, well, stressful. There doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to do your shopping, baking, cooking, cleaning, wrapping, etc. etc. And then when you realize you have guests coming over in an hour … all hell breaks loose. Joanna Gaines found herself in that exact predicament the other day, and she shared her hilariously relatable tip for getting her house ready for hosting in a pinch.
“I had every intention of waking up today and getting after it and baking and making all of the Christmas candy I always love to do every year. And then I woke up and was like, you know what? I’m just not feeling it,” Gaines said in a recent Instagram video. “But I also have some friends coming over tonight and had to hide everything. Let me show you how you do that.”
She explained that she had gotten her kitchen ready for all that baking, so there were ingredients everywhere. “Earlier there were ingredients on that, ingredients on that, ingredients on the floor,” she said before panning over to her dishwasher and opening it up and revealing where she stashed everything.
“But now, thanks to modern technology … dual-purpose dishwasher,” she joked. “What utensil drawer? Thank goodness for extra storage under the sink. No one will ever know.”
“This is the best!!!! Don’t go run that dishwasher,” one person commented on Gaines’ post. Another said, “And this is the most relatable content I have seen all season! Thanks, Jo!!! I feel seen!”
“I’m a stasher before company comes, too. I always hope I’ll remember where the stuff is hidden!!” someone else said. And another commenter suggested, “Washer and dryer can be extremely helpful as well.”
As long as the mess is out of sight, then your house is ready for hosting. As Gaines proves, it doesn’t matter where it’s all gone — just make sure your friends don’t go looking for an extra fork during your dinner party, and they’ll be none the wiser!