Joanna Gaines Is Bringing Back This Controversial Design Trend in Her Kitchen

When you think of a kitchen backsplash, no doubt your mind goes immediately to something tiled. Tiled backsplashes are great because you can completely customize them to fit your aesthetic and style — but you also don’t have to go with tile at all. Joanna Gaines herself opted out of a tiled backsplash in her kitchen and instead chose matching marble and none other than shiplap, creating a seamless look that’s reminiscent of antique farmhouse sinks.