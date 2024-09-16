Joanna Gaines Is Bringing Back This Controversial Design Trend in Her Kitchen
When you think of a kitchen backsplash, no doubt your mind goes immediately to something tiled. Tiled backsplashes are great because you can completely customize them to fit your aesthetic and style — but you also don’t have to go with tile at all. Joanna Gaines herself opted out of a tiled backsplash in her kitchen and instead chose matching marble and none other than shiplap, creating a seamless look that’s reminiscent of antique farmhouse sinks.
In a recent video posted to her Instagram where Gaines is showing off a “new friend” that appeared in her house, we get a closer look at the family’s deep teal kitchen and gorgeous copper sink. Rather than a traditional subway or zellige tile, Gaines went for a shallow slab of marble or quartz (the same selection as her countertop) with a decorative cutout behind the sink.
The marble backsplash makes the modern set-in sink feel more like those enameled antique farmhouse sinks but without the maintenance. How much easier is it to wipe down the counters around your set-in sink than it is when you have that dreaded lip? Those who get it get it.
This alternative backsplash also gave Gaines the opportunity to install shiplap walls to create that homey modern farmhouse feel she’s known for. Even though shiplap’s become a little controversial in the past couple years, the blue paint color helps keep it look fresh and modern.
However, Gaines isn’t anti-tile. Elsewhere in her kitchen she has more traditional subway tile installed above her (other!) sink. She truly has the best of both worlds.
So if you’re struggling to find a tile backsplash that feels right for your kitchen, you may want to ditch the idea of doing tile altogether. Take a page from Joanna Gaines’ book and think outside the box when it comes to the wall behind your sink.