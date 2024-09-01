Joanna Gaines is a master at mixing the old with the new when it comes to her interior design style, and when she was designing the interior of her new rose cottage, which is a space designated for floral preservation, Gaines leaned into her love of all-things rustic and antique. She even installed an accessory that’s been used in kitchens since the 1700s, and you’ll want one for your own space after seeing it in hers.