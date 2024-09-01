Joanna Gaines Will Convince You to Try This 300-Year-Old Kitchen Decor Trend (It’s So Classic!)
Joanna Gaines is a master at mixing the old with the new when it comes to her interior design style, and when she was designing the interior of her new rose cottage, which is a space designated for floral preservation, Gaines leaned into her love of all-things rustic and antique. She even installed an accessory that’s been used in kitchens since the 1700s, and you’ll want one for your own space after seeing it in hers.
“We got to photograph the cover in my new rose cottage at the farm,” Gaines wrote in the caption of her post, first shared on August 23. “This little space has come to mean so much to me, and I love the way we were able to weave the beauty of preserving flowers into this season’s theme.”
In one of the clips shared in the video (and appearing behind Gaines on the final cover shot) there’s an antique-style plate rack, which looks to be used to keep Gaines’ flower pressing boards neat, tidy, and within reach.
Gaines painted her plate rack to match the color of the rose cottage’s walls, but you’ll usually find them in natural wood tones with a simple wax finish. They’re great because they not only add a vintage feel to any space (especially to a kitchen!), but they also free up space in cabinets so you can make better use of your available storage space.
Variations of plate racks have been around since at least the 18th century, and those who subscribe to a cottagecore, rustic, or vintage style will tell you that they’re coming back into fashion in a big way.
If you can’t source an antique plate rack, Pottery Barn is selling a modern version of the classic kitchen staple in a creamy white. It’s currently on clearance for just under $200 and comes with a peg rail similar to the one Gaines has. Don’t worry if you’re not into the white — you could always use it as the baseline for your decor and figure out how to paint the furniture accordingly to match.
According to Gaines, the plate rack is so back. Install one in your own kitchen and add instant charm to the entire space.