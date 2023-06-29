Joanna Gaines’ Latest “Mini Reni” Uses Tile in a Super-Fun Way

Joanna Gaines has jumped right into her Mini Reni (renovations that don’t require any demolition and can be completed within a week) side project. Her latest Mini Reni was a small breakfast nook located off her client’s kitchen. It already had beautiful large windows and glossy hardwood floors, and just needed a few details to give it that wow factor. And nothing says wow quite like an accent wall — but Gaines opted for tile over paint.