Joanna Gaines’ Holiday Collection Is Full of This Vintage Texture (It’s So Gorgeous!)
Joanna Gaines and her Magnolia team are revving up for the holiday season — and that means new decor is currently hitting shelves and Joanna’s website. The home decor maven has shared her favorites from her newest holiday collection, and unsurprisingly, there’s a theme that screams vintage with a luxe twist. Jo has a deep appreciation for velvet this time of year, and it’s popping up in the most gorgeous ways throughout this new collection.
Just because the collection looks expensive doesn’t mean pieces necessarily have outrageous price tags. Some of the most affordable tiems in the Magnolia holiday collection also feature velvet, including everything from an $11 ornament to a $35 stocking that’ll have you rethinking your mantel this year.
Why Joanna’s Penchant for Velvet Just Makes Sense
Velvet is certainly no stranger to quality holiday decor. It has been most commonly used for decorative ribbons and bows for generations. Velvet itself actually dates back to at least 2000 BCE, when it was first woven in the Middle East and then traded to European royalty and elites via the Silk Road. Because of its association with monarchs, velvet eventually became synonymous with luxury.
These days, velvet is easily reproduced and relatively inexpensive to use; that’s why it first exploded in popularity in U.S. interiors during the 1970s. Because of its soft, rich, and inviting texture, velvet looks and feels like a warm hug, which makes it a perfect pairing with other cozy holiday decorations.
How Velvet Accentuates Joanna’s Beautiful Holiday Decor
Staying true to the tradition of using velvet for ribbons, Jo created a gorgeous deep red crushed velvet to string together this adorable oven mitt and pot holder ornament, which is currently on sale for just $11. Modeled after the life-sized red-and-green Magnolia oven mitt and pot holder, this cute little ornament is a fun stocking stuffer for the baker in your life. The tab on the pot holder is even made from the same gorgeous red velvet, which ties the entire thing together.
A Little Pop of Glam for Your Mantle
How gorgeous is Jo’s printed velvet stocking? The entire stocking, which is on sale for $35, is made from a decadent blue-toned cotton velvet that has been printed to mimic an antique French tapestry. Then, to dress it down and give the stocking more whimsy, the rim is accented with a velvet brown scalloped trim and matching bow.
It truly looks like a vintage piece that has been passed down through generations, but this stocking is super sturdy and can be machine washed at the end of the season.
Give Your Tree Jo’s Velvet Treatment, Too
The Evergrove pattern you just fell in love with in stocking form also comes in a luxurious Christmas tree skirt. The muted blue brings an unexpected contrast to the traditional reds and greens you already have, and the lush texture adds depth to your decorated tree while giving your gifts a soft place to rest before Christmas morning.
Take a page from Jo’s holiday decorating book and bring more velvet into your home. It’s warm, inviting, and will give your space that upscale, timeless look you’ve been craving.