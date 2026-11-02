Joanna Gaines’ Holiday Collection Is Full of This Vintage Texture (It’s So Gorgeous!)

Staying true to the tradition of using velvet for ribbons, Jo created a gorgeous deep red crushed velvet to string together this adorable oven mitt and pot holder ornament, which is currently on sale for just $11. Modeled after the life-sized red-and-green Magnolia oven mitt and pot holder, this cute little ornament is a fun stocking stuffer for the baker in your life. The tab on the pot holder is even made from the same gorgeous red velvet, which ties the entire thing together.