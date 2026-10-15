Anthropologie’s New Holiday Collection Is Packed With Colorful, Vintage-Inspired Finds

Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
Danielle BlundellExecutive Director of Home
As Apartment Therapy's Executive Home Director, I head up our decorating, trends, and designer coverage. I studied Media Studies at UVa and Journalism at Columbia and have worked in media for more than a decade. I love homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey — but not necessarily in that order.
published now
Add Us
See more Apartment Therapy stories when you search on Google.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Decor and furniture from Anthropologie x Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad Collection for the Holidays
See More Images
Credit: Anthropologie

Each year, I look forward to seeing what special collection Anthropologie Home will release for the holidays. And this season didn’t disappoint, as the brand is teaming up with husband-wife duo — writer, artist, and advocate Suleika Jaouad and award-winning musician, composer, and actor Jon Batiste — on an exclusive range of home and entertaining essentials perfect for lively parties and quiet evenings alike. 

Launching online and in stores today, the collaboration is the couple’s first with Anthropologie Home. Artful shoppers are sure to find something for their own homes — or the perfect gift for anyone on their list who enjoys music, hosting, or simply admiring a beautiful object.

See More Images
Credit: Anthropologie

What Is the Anthropologie Home x Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Collection?

With almost 50 different products available, the collection is fairly large, focuses on a warm palette of jewel tones, and spans the categories of tabletop, decor, furniture, and entertaining. Inspired by Jaouad and Batiste’s Brooklyn home (where the campaign imagery you see here was shot) as well as their individual creative hobbies, cultural backgrounds, and love of hosting, the pieces feel super personal but are also universal in many ways, thanks to the inclusion of items like glassware, plates, and even holiday ornaments.“It’s rare to collaborate with artists who are so deeply connected to the creative process,” said John Murphy, executive creative director of Anthropologie Home, in a press release about the line. “Suleika and Jon brought such a distinct point of view to every detail, and we wanted the campaign to capture that same sense of warmth and curiosity.”

Some items, like the gorgeous Willoughby Chair, feature Jaouad’s original artwork, while others reflect her Tunisian heritage. Batiste’s composing chops are represented in the musical motifs you’ll find throughout the collection, and his own handwritten affirmations appear on the plates. A custom record player feels like the perfect conversation starter, and a few key textiles round out the cozy meets maximalist cool vibes of the full assortment. “We wanted to create objects that felt personal to us and told a story, but that could be integrated into someone else’s life and become part of their own rituals,” said the couple, also in a press release. “The designs were inspired by our shared visual vocabulary — the colors and patterns of Tunisia, the soul and saturated hues of New Orleans, and the deep blues and greens of the natural world.”

See More Images
Credit: Anthropologie

What to Shop from the Anthropologie Home x Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Collection?

You’re going to want to check out this collection ASAP, as Anthro’s holiday offerings often sell out long before the holiday season is officially underway. Prices start at $16 for ornaments and top out at $1,698 for the upholstered chair featuring Jaouad’s art. These are the pieces I couldn’t take my eyes off of, but, again, the full collection is worth a look for sure. 

Anthropologie Home Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste Stoneware Mug
$16

No one knows decorative mugs quite like Anthro, so I’m glad to see a few designs as part of this collab. Apparently, Batiste loves his daily tea ritual, so you can channel his calm (and cuppa!) with these stoneware cups that feature Jaouad’s cute illustrations.

$16 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie Home Sulieka Jaouad & Jon Batiste Metal Vase
$118

Silver has been having a major moment in home design, and the fluted shape and ample size of this metal vase make it such a stunner for trying out the trend. I see this one as a modern heirloom in the making and worth the splurge.

$118 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie Home Willoughby Chair by Jon Batiste
$1,698

Featuring a traditional roll-arm shape and turned wood front legs on antique brass casters, the Willoughby Chair looks like it could be a storied antique. What keeps it feeling fresh, though? Jaouad’s artful take on a verdure pattern for the upholstery. The colors are just beautiful.

$1,698 at Anthropologie
Anthropolgie Home Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste Stainless Steel Ice Bucket
$148

Every host needs a good ice bucket, and this stainless steel one marries form and function. I love the hits of gold in its base, too. What a nice design detail!

$148 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie Home Jon Batiste Piano Stool
$598

Officially, this ottoman is a piano stool, which makes so much sense for the musical couple’s line. But I can also see it moonlighting as a vanity chair or a footstool. The fringe, mustard velvet upholstery, and carved base make it feel like an authentic Art Deco piece.

$598 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie Home Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste Mixed Coupe Glasses, Set of 4
$80

The coupe is back in style, and these are exquisite. Hand-blown from soda glass with twisted stems and metallic-edged rims, the set of four comes with one clear and three colored glasses so you can set a very eclectic table.

$80 at Anthropologie
Anthropologie Home Suleika Jaouad & Jon Batiste Bar Cart
$798

This bar cart feels vintage and modern at the same time, thanks to its sculptural twisted legs and cute tassel detailing. It’d be perfect for a living room or dining area. 

$798 at Anthropologie

Filed in:
Decorating
shopping
decor & accessories

More to Love from Apartment Therapy