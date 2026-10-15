Anthropologie’s New Holiday Collection Is Packed With Colorful, Vintage-Inspired Finds
Each year, I look forward to seeing what special collection Anthropologie Home will release for the holidays. And this season didn’t disappoint, as the brand is teaming up with husband-wife duo — writer, artist, and advocate Suleika Jaouad and award-winning musician, composer, and actor Jon Batiste — on an exclusive range of home and entertaining essentials perfect for lively parties and quiet evenings alike.
Launching online and in stores today, the collaboration is the couple’s first with Anthropologie Home. Artful shoppers are sure to find something for their own homes — or the perfect gift for anyone on their list who enjoys music, hosting, or simply admiring a beautiful object.
What Is the Anthropologie Home x Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Collection?
With almost 50 different products available, the collection is fairly large, focuses on a warm palette of jewel tones, and spans the categories of tabletop, decor, furniture, and entertaining. Inspired by Jaouad and Batiste’s Brooklyn home (where the campaign imagery you see here was shot) as well as their individual creative hobbies, cultural backgrounds, and love of hosting, the pieces feel super personal but are also universal in many ways, thanks to the inclusion of items like glassware, plates, and even holiday ornaments.“It’s rare to collaborate with artists who are so deeply connected to the creative process,” said John Murphy, executive creative director of Anthropologie Home, in a press release about the line. “Suleika and Jon brought such a distinct point of view to every detail, and we wanted the campaign to capture that same sense of warmth and curiosity.”
Some items, like the gorgeous Willoughby Chair, feature Jaouad’s original artwork, while others reflect her Tunisian heritage. Batiste’s composing chops are represented in the musical motifs you’ll find throughout the collection, and his own handwritten affirmations appear on the plates. A custom record player feels like the perfect conversation starter, and a few key textiles round out the cozy meets maximalist cool vibes of the full assortment. “We wanted to create objects that felt personal to us and told a story, but that could be integrated into someone else’s life and become part of their own rituals,” said the couple, also in a press release. “The designs were inspired by our shared visual vocabulary — the colors and patterns of Tunisia, the soul and saturated hues of New Orleans, and the deep blues and greens of the natural world.”
What to Shop from the Anthropologie Home x Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste Collection?
You’re going to want to check out this collection ASAP, as Anthro’s holiday offerings often sell out long before the holiday season is officially underway. Prices start at $16 for ornaments and top out at $1,698 for the upholstered chair featuring Jaouad’s art. These are the pieces I couldn’t take my eyes off of, but, again, the full collection is worth a look for sure.