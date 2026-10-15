Anthropologie’s New Holiday Collection Is Packed With Colorful, Vintage-Inspired Finds

With almost 50 different products available, the collection is fairly large, focuses on a warm palette of jewel tones, and spans the categories of tabletop, decor, furniture, and entertaining. Inspired by Jaouad and Batiste’s Brooklyn home (where the campaign imagery you see here was shot) as well as their individual creative hobbies, cultural backgrounds, and love of hosting, the pieces feel super personal but are also universal in many ways, thanks to the inclusion of items like glassware, plates, and even holiday ornaments.“It’s rare to collaborate with artists who are so deeply connected to the creative process,” said John Murphy, executive creative director of Anthropologie Home, in a press release about the line. “Suleika and Jon brought such a distinct point of view to every detail, and we wanted the campaign to capture that same sense of warmth and curiosity.”