What to Do if You Spot a Joro Spider in Your Yard (You’re Not Gonna Like It)
Bad news for arachnophobes — and anyone who doesn’t love bugs of any kind. A giant, invasive species called the Joro spider is making its way through the United States, and it sounds like something out of a horror movie.
Originally from east Asia, the bright gray-and-yellow Joro spiders (known as Trichonephila clavata, per Scientific American) have been making new homes along the East Coast, and are now believed to be on their way to infiltrating the greater New York City area.
But should you worry about these bugs? Are they as dangerous to native flora and fauna as, say, the beautiful but equally invasive spotted lanternfly? Are they poisonous? Here’s what to know about Joro spiders — and what to do if you see them on the street or in your garden.
How to identify a Joro spider
The brightly colored spiders, which were first spotted stateside in 2013, have approximately one-inch bodies, and black-and-yellow legs that grow up to four inches long, making them pretty conspicuous visitors in your garden — especially due to their huge webs. Here’s what to know if you see one.
National Geographic refers to the arrival of the Joro spider stateside as a “mixed bag,” as they eat other invasive species (like the dreaded spotted lanternfly) but may compete with native spiders at the same time.
Most importantly, there’s no reason to be alarmed about your safety. Some experts have referred to the spiders’ temperaments as “fairly docile and shy,” per Time magazine. Plus, contrary to many headlines, Joro spiders don’t actually fly (although baby Joro spiders can float through the air if their webs catch the wind current, in a process called ballooning).
Are Joro spider bites poisonous?
Like any other arachnid, Joro spiders do bite, and they do have venom, but the venom is so weak that it doesn’t pose any harm to people or pets. Plus, because of the small size of their fangs, it’s unlikely that they can pierce human skin, and the pain from a bite has been compared to a mosquito bite.
In addition, Joro spiders are very timid, shy, and will avoid confrontation at all costs. In a study conducted by Dr. Andy Davis at the University of Georgia, he found that Joro spiders will play dead for up to an hour if they feel threatened.
Only time will tell what impact Joro spiders have on local ecosystems as well as competing native species, but if you see one in your yard, you can rest assured that it’s definitely more afraid of you than the reverse, as scary as they may look.
What to do if you spot the invasive Joro spider
Joro spiders are believed to cohabitate with native spiders, as their webs have been seen next to each other, David Coyle, an assistant professor in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation at Clemson University, previously told Time. He also emphasized that the spiders are not dangerous, and will avoid confrontation, as they’re not aggressive species.
“As long as you leave them alone, they’ll leave you alone,” he said. And if you do decide to get rid of them in whatever way you see fit, keep in mind that it’s likely a losing game.
“Are you going to make any measurable impact on the populations? No. But if that’s your thing, go for it,” Coyle told the publication.