This Is the Rudest Thing You Can Do at Someone Else’s House

If you want to be a model guest, a majority of the respondents agreed that you should ask whether or not you should remove your shoes upon arriving, inform your host of any dietary restrictions you might have before the party starts, offer to bring something to the party, try to help clean up, and leave well before the party is over. If anything, these poll results should ease your party anxiety — seems like you should be fine if you arrive with some basic decency! The data pans out in interesting ways across generations, so if you want to read the entire study then you can check it out here. And have fun at your holiday parties this season!