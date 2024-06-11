Julia Louis-Dreyfus Grows this Dinner Staple In Her Garden (Ina Garten Loves It Too!)
There are some flavors you just can’t cook without — salt, pepper, and garlic are the main three that take any dish from good to great. And this year, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is growing her own garlic to ensure she has a never-ending supply. In a conversation with Ina Garten on a recent episode of the Wiser than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast, Louis-Dreyfus explains just how easy growing garlic is.
“I’m in Santa Barbara, California, and I planted garlic, which I’ve never planted before,” she told Garten, who said she’s never planted garlic before either. “I did not know you break apart your clove of garlic and you take each individual club and you plant it.. And it’s already poked through the earth. And I just planted it like nine days ago, which is kind of amazing.”
Garten noted that not only are the garlic bulbs packed with amazing flavor, but you can also eat the stalks that sprout from the bulbs, too. “The garlic scapes that grow on the top, you can grill them,” she said. “They’re really great.”
And just like Louis-Dreyfus mentioned, growing your own garlic is really that simple — just place a clove into some well-drained soil, either in a small container or the ground, and watch it sprout. You’ll have more success planting your garlic in a sunny area, and if you want to yield larger bulbs, then plant larger cloves.
Plant your cloves root-side down about eight inches apart from one another and plant them about as deep as your thumb. It’s best to plant your garlic in the fall and then harvest in early June, but you can experiment with the growing season in your area. When the leaves of your garlic plant yellow, stop watering them and allow the bulbs to firm up before harvesting.
The bulbs will then need to cure in a dark, dry area for about four to six weeks before you can use them in your cooking. But once they’re ready to go, you’ll be rewarded with so much good garlicky flavor.