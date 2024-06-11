Julia Louis-Dreyfus Grows this Dinner Staple In Her Garden (Ina Garten Loves It Too!)

Plant your cloves root-side down about eight inches apart from one another and plant them about as deep as your thumb. It’s best to plant your garlic in the fall and then harvest in early June, but you can experiment with the growing season in your area. When the leaves of your garlic plant yellow, stop watering them and allow the bulbs to firm up before harvesting.



The bulbs will then need to cure in a dark, dry area for about four to six weeks before you can use them in your cooking. But once they’re ready to go, you’ll be rewarded with so much good garlicky flavor.