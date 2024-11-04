This $10 IKEA Hack Will Solve Your Entryway Clutter Problems For Good
Is your current key situation getting out of hand? Sure, you can try to wrangle your keys in a basket on an entryway table, but that doesn’t mean that basket isn’t going to collect other things eventually from mail, to receipts, to pens, and more. There’s a better way to keep your keys in sight, and it involves grabbing a $10 napkin holder from IKEA (yes, really).
Instagram user Patricia Herrero figured out how to keep her front entryway clutter-free by putting her keys on a DIY hanger rather than throwing them all in a single bowl. To make her key station, Herrero grabbed a CISSAN napkin holder from IKEA and a few hooks to make something that better works for her and her family.
“I had all the keys in a bowl, and the truth is that it seemed like a bit of a mess when it came to looking for them so … I thought that the CISSAN raffia napkin holder from IKEA would look great with some hooks,” Herrero wrote in her caption. “I love natural fibers to decorate any corner, and this DIY is also easy and low-cost!”
The CISSAN napkin holder is made with natural woven water hyacinth and is made to fit your standard-size paper napkins … or a few sets of keys. Herrero screwed a few L-shaped screws into the back of the napkin holder (you can use a bit of glue to keep the hooks in place) and then hung the whole thing on the wall using two small nails.
And just like that, you have a key station that beats out your bowl in terms of organization and style!
Of course, you can rework this hack and tweak it to your liking, perhaps even using a woven tray you already have at home. But, if you do decide to start from scratch, you can pick up the CISSAN napkin holder for just under $10.