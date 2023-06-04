This Celeb-Approved Sofa Shape Is Growing in Popularity

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that kidney bean-shaped sofas and other curved furniture have infiltrated the zeitgeist. The style has roots in the maximalist design trends of the 1970s and 1980s. As a 2020 Curbed article notes, maximalism was largely popularized by the Pattern & Decoration movement, a group of artists who challenged the “exclusionary and Eurocentric” nature of minimalism at the time by creating an aesthetic marked by its eccentric patterns and bold colors.