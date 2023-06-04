Newsletters
Style
News
sofas
trends

This Celeb-Approved Sofa Shape Is Growing in Popularity

Abby Monteil
Abby Monteil
published yesterday
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Post Image
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Minette Hand
House Tour: Of Course This Georgia Home Has a Perfect Peach Dining Room

 Forget green velvet couches — these days, celebrities are opting for a trendy style: kidney bean-shaped sofas. Named for their resemblance to the bean of the same name, these chic couches have recently been spotted in the homes of A-listers like Khloé Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson.

Follow Topics for more like this

Follow for more stories like this

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that kidney bean-shaped sofas and other curved furniture have infiltrated the zeitgeist. The style has roots in the maximalist design trends of the 1970s and 1980s. As a 2020 Curbed article notes, maximalism was largely popularized by the Pattern & Decoration movement, a group of artists who challenged the “exclusionary and Eurocentric” nature of minimalism at the time by creating an aesthetic marked by its eccentric patterns and bold colors.

However, as U.K.-based furniture retailer DFS notes, today’s kidney bean-shaped sofas are now available in an array of trendy contemporary colors. For examples, look no further than this deep orange Wayfair offering or this blush pink TOV Furniture sofa.

Ironically, many modern-day curved sofas incorporate more minimalist elements, opting for muted tones that are more in line with what you’d expect from, say, a monochromatic Kardashian home.

All three celebrities mentioned have gone for more neutral-colored kidney bean-shaped sofas: Khloé’s comes in gray with two matching pillows, Hudson’s is made from linen beige materials, and Teigen’s has creamy bouclé fabric.

In Hudson’s case, having a more minimalist sofa allows her outfits to pop. In the Instagram post, the actress sports a bright-orange ensemble, which stands out all the more amidst her neutrally colored living room.

As she puts it in her caption: “Last night I dreamt I was swimming in orange soda. It turned out to be a ‘fanta-sea.’”

 

How-To Toolkits