KitchenAid’s Color of the Year Will Make Your Mouth Water (It’s Perfect for Spring)
If you love all things butter, then you’re in for a treat. KitchenAid’s Color of the Year is Butter, and it’s almost as rich and creamy as the real thing. You can pick up the brand’s iconic 5-Quart Artisan Stand Mixer in the fresh new hue starting today, February 6 — and as soon as you set it up, your mouth will be watering.
“This soft and bright butter yellow evokes comforting memories and brings a sense of delight to every space,” KitchenAid says in a press release. “Spread butter yellow to your home and savor the moment.”
And just like an actual stick of butter, the Butter stand mixer features a modern satin finish that you could really sink your teeth into.
Buy: KitchenAid 2025 Color of the Year Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $499.99
KitchenAid began its Color of the Year program back in 2017 to spotlight design, color, finish, and material, and Butter fits right into the lineup of its predecessors. Last year KitchenAid released a cool and calming Blue Salt shade, and in 2023 a bright and poppy Hibiscus took the spotlight. Other Color of the Year hues over the years include Beetroot, Honey, Kyoto Glow, and Bird of Paradise.
“[Butter] might remind people of kitchens from the 1950s or 1960s that were decorated with a similar soft yellow color,” says Brittni Perijs, design manager, color, material & finish Whirlpool Corporation, in the press release. “While it echoes past kitchens, Butter feels fresh and modern, leaning into present-day design trends. It does not feel like a particularly niche color, but instead a classic neutral that will last over the years.”
The Butter Artisan stand mixer, which comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whisk, as well as the brand’s iconic stainless steel bowl, is available for purchase starting today — so if this yellow hue speaks to you, pick it up and start mixing!