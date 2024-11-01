Kristin Chenoweth Is Doubling Down on this 152-Year-Old Holiday Decorating Trend for 2024

And if you find yourself in New York City today or tomorrow, you can see that HomeGoods is also leaning into that same kind of holiday nostalgia with its “Deck the Everything Day” headquarters in Madison Square Park. The pop-up, which centers on a cute (and endlessly Instagrammable!) life-size gingerbread house, is meant to inspire holiday decorators to start their decorating early; it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, and it’s free of charge.