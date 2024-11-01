Kristin Chenoweth Is Doubling Down on this 152-Year-Old Holiday Decorating Trend for 2024
Pink pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns, and other gourds might be fresh on your mind coming off of Halloween (and knowing Thanksgiving is still about a month away). But actress, singer, and holiday enthusiast Kristin Chenoweth is ready for Christmas, and she isn’t afraid to start decorating a little bit earlier than what might be conventionally accepted by the rest of the world.
And, as it turns out, Chenoweth is not alone. According to a recent survey conducted by HomeGoods, over half of surveyed holiday decorators say they’ve felt judged for rushing the season when putting up pieces “early.” That’s where Chenoweth comes in. She’s partnered with HomeGoods for its first annual “Deck the Everything Day,” a celebration on November 1 for anyone who wants to fast-track the warm and fuzzy holiday feels by putting up their decorations ASAP.
As part of this campaign, HomeGoods stores across the United States are opening an hour early today, at 8:30 a.m. local time, to give shoppers a few extra minutes to hit the aisles and score in-demand pieces bound to sell out this year. For Chenoweth, it all comes down to HomeGoods’ larger-than-life-size pink nutcracker — an item high on her list.
“I’m all about the Pinkmas look this year, and it seems right that I have the 6-foot pink nutcracker from HomeGoods,” Chenoweth said. “I’m thinking I’ll put it in my Nashville house right next to the tree.”
While this kind of nutcracker, which you can see in this TikTok, is a vast stylistic departure from the ones first commercially manufactured in Germany in 1872, there’s still something comforting about this old-meets-new trend that Chenoweth can’t get enough of for 2024.
And if you find yourself in New York City today or tomorrow, you can see that HomeGoods is also leaning into that same kind of holiday nostalgia with its “Deck the Everything Day” headquarters in Madison Square Park. The pop-up, which centers on a cute (and endlessly Instagrammable!) life-size gingerbread house, is meant to inspire holiday decorators to start their decorating early; it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, and it’s free of charge.