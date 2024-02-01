Check Out Kylie and Jason Kelce’s Cozy, Sage Green Playroom

According to a press release, the coziness of the playroom was non-negotiable (and you can tell!). “Family is everything,” Kylie said. “It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable. We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it’s storage, a book shelf, something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid durable.”



Their Philadelphia home reinvented the infamous sage green kitchen trend by adding the iconic color to the all-in-one play kitchen. Paired with golden accents on the sink and cabinet knobs, this kids’ room could easily land on a Pinterest board for decorative inspiration. Sage green is also noticeable in the forest-inspired tree rug, so it’s obvious that it’s a favorite color in the Kelce household.