Check Out Kylie and Jason Kelce’s Cozy, Sage Green Playroom
If you’ve recently logged onto any social media, you’ve probably seen a headline (or two) about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance. Travis is all over the news, thanks to that (and the fact that his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are headed to the 58th annual Super Bowl), but his brother Jason Kelce is also making headlines for a surprising — but adorable — reason.
Kelce, who recently announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife, Kylie, just shared a look at their children’s playroom after a recent makeover, and you’ll gush over the photos.
In collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids, the couple created an inviting environment for their three daughters. Items from the collection like the Cameron Cubby & Cabinet Wall System serve as a bookshelf and stylish solution for storing toys, and just look at the oversized giraffe plush — it might be taller than the Kelce’s kids, but it’s a perfect size for hugs!
According to a press release, the coziness of the playroom was non-negotiable (and you can tell!). “Family is everything,” Kylie said. “It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable. We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it’s storage, a book shelf, something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid durable.”
Their Philadelphia home reinvented the infamous sage green kitchen trend by adding the iconic color to the all-in-one play kitchen. Paired with golden accents on the sink and cabinet knobs, this kids’ room could easily land on a Pinterest board for decorative inspiration. Sage green is also noticeable in the forest-inspired tree rug, so it’s obvious that it’s a favorite color in the Kelce household.
If you’re convinced to furnish a playroom with this cozy collection, the play kitchen and the other items (including an adorable wooden fruit set) are available to shop on the Pottery Barn Kids website.