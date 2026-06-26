amazon prime day

The 8 Best Le Creuset Deals at Amazon Prime Day, According to a Shopping Expert (Up to 35% Off!)

Laura Gurfein
Laura Gurfein
published about 4 hours ago
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Colorful cast iron Dutch ovens in various sizes, including yellow, blue, green, and white, arranged on a light surface.
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Credit: Photo: Erik Bernstein; Prop Styling: Maya Borrero

Amazon Prime Day is here, and our editors are sorting through thousands of deals to find the ones actually worth shopping. Shop our favorite furniture, smart home gadgets, cleaning essentials, and more here, now through June 26.

I’ve covered every Amazon sale for the past seven years, and Le Creuset deals are always among the most sought-after on Prime Day. This year, here’s what I found: Most of what’s on sale at Le Creuset is from the Toughened Nonstick PRO, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel, and Alpine Outdoor collections — they’re all 20 percent off. While the former two consist of everyday cookware, the latter is made for the grill and open flames. To find the colorful enameled cast iron pieces the brand is known for, I had to dig deep. 

Check out the best Le Creuset Prime Day deals I found below; they end tonight! And keep in mind that Amazon is dropping new Prime Day deals multiple times per day — to find the latest, check out the Le Creuset specials and Le Creuset deals pages.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven
$475$33230% off

The Signature Oval Dutch Oven is a better vessel for you than the round Dutch Oven if you frequently cook long cuts of meat like pork loin and roast whole chickens or turkeys, according to the brand. It’s also a good shape for no-knead bread. Heads up: White is the only color on sale.

$332 at Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Sauteuse
$360$23435% off

You can grab the Signature Round Sauteuse on sale in Olive and three more neutral colors. Le Creuset thinks of the squat 3.5-quart pot as a perfect mix of a Dutch oven, deep saute pan, and fry pan, making it suitable for a range of weeknight dinners.

$234 at Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou
$350$25527% off

The Signature Cassadou has a deep discount on Shallot, a color that’s being retired soon. Anything you can sear, simmer, or stir-fry would do well in this wide-bottomed dish, which has a helper handle on one side and a loop handle on the other for easy maneuverability.

$255 at Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Chef's Oven, 7.5qt, Flame
$462$33627% off

The Signature Chef’s Oven in Flame is definitely the brightest Le Creuset Prime Day deal I found. Its large capacity and sloped sides lend the piece well to soups, sauces, and pastas — anything that needs stirring really — as well as baking.

$336 at Amazon
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 10"
$135$10820% off

This 10-inch fry pan can handle decades of everyday use. Made from quick-heating and dishwasher-safe hard anodized aluminum, it can withstand oven temps up to 500 degrees F and has a textured interior that enhances its searing power. Check out more Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO deals at Amazon.

$108 at Amazon
Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 7 Quart Stockpot
$280$22420% off

Le Creuset’s gleaming stainless steel stock pot is sized to feed a crowd. Three layers of stainless steel surround an aluminum core that expertly distributes heat and stays oven-safe up to 500 degrees F. But perhaps its best feature is its three-ringed lid that mirrors enameled cast iron styles. Check out more Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel deals at Amazon.

$224 at Amazon
Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection Enameled Cast Iron Pizza Pan
$200$16020% off

This pizza pan actually is enameled cast iron, painted black to better disguise the wear and tear of regularly being used on a grill as hot as 842 degrees F. Its wide loop handles are designed to accommodate grilling gloves. Check out more Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection deals at Amazon.

$160 at Amazon
Le Creuset Demi Kettle & Stoneware Set
$137$9531% off

The last Le Creuset deal worth calling out is this tea set, consisting of an enamel-on-steel kettle and two stoneware mugs. The kettle heats quickly and has interior measurement markings to help you brew the perfect cup. (Psst: It’s not marked as on sale, but the tea set in Cerise has a similar price.)

$95 at Amazon

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This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: The Best Le Creuset Deals at Amazon Prime Day, According to a Shopping Expert

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