The 8 Best Le Creuset Deals at Amazon Prime Day, According to a Shopping Expert (Up to 35% Off!)
Amazon Prime Day is here, and our editors are sorting through thousands of deals to find the ones actually worth shopping. Shop our favorite furniture, smart home gadgets, cleaning essentials, and more here, now through June 26.
I’ve covered every Amazon sale for the past seven years, and Le Creuset deals are always among the most sought-after on Prime Day. This year, here’s what I found: Most of what’s on sale at Le Creuset is from the Toughened Nonstick PRO, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel, and Alpine Outdoor collections — they’re all 20 percent off. While the former two consist of everyday cookware, the latter is made for the grill and open flames. To find the colorful enameled cast iron pieces the brand is known for, I had to dig deep.
Check out the best Le Creuset Prime Day deals I found below; they end tonight! And keep in mind that Amazon is dropping new Prime Day deals multiple times per day — to find the latest, check out the Le Creuset specials and Le Creuset deals pages.
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This post originally appeared on The Kitchn. See it there: The Best Le Creuset Deals at Amazon Prime Day, According to a Shopping Expert