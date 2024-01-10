Le Creuset’s $30 Spoon Rest Is “Absolutely Perfect” for Valentine’s Day (and It’s Already Selling Out!)
Now that the holiday season is solidly over, you’ve probably noticed that stores already have their Valentine’s Day offerings on lock (lookin’ at you and these $5 heart-shaped mugs, Target). And if you’re beginning to think about ways to treat yourself or the special person in your life, it’s hard to beat Le Creuset — especially when shopping for the home chef or baking enthusiast in your life. The luxe brand’s annual colorful Valentine’s Day collection is always sugary sweet, but it’s the heart-shaped spoon rest ($30) that’s shaping up to be this year’s most popular V-Day gift. In fact, it’s already sold out in several colors, with buyers scooping up every shade except white and the perfectly fitting shell pink.
The heart spoon rest makes for a dreamy gift for so many reasons: It’s unexpected but incredibly useful in any kitchen, and it’s certainly more budget-friendly than many Valentine’s Day surprises. Made from Le Creuset’s signature premium stoneware, it has a gorgeous nonstick glaze for easy cleanup, and its wide heart shape is perfect for holding spoons, spatulas, and ladles without sliding. It’s also nonporous, non-reactive, and resistant to chips, scratches, and stains — and as a bonus, it’s dishwasher-safe.
Reviewers love it too, with several mentioning that they’ll use it well beyond Valentine’s Day. One happy buyer even called it “absolutely perfect,” and wished they’d bought a second one. Another five-star review said that it “quickly became a favorite” in their kitchen, adding, “This spoon rest is so well made, which I fully expected. The color is so pretty. I love the pink for Valentine’s Day and am tempted to leave it out for spring too. I’m so happy to have purchased this. It truly brightened up my mood during the doldrums of winter.” Yet another called it “the best,” adding, “This heart spoon rest has been through the dishwasher so many times in the past year, and it looks like it’s absolutely brand new. The red is gorgeous, and when it comes back in stock, I plan to buy some as hostess gifts!”
If the heart spoon rest happens to sell out before you get to it, no sweat. Le Creuset is also selling a heart-shaped serving bowl ($26.25) in a vibrant cerise hue that will show the people in your life how much you care without breaking the bank. But don’t wait too long; this beauty is bound to sell out soon, too.