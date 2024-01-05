Target’s $5 Heart-Shaped Mug Shoppers Are Buying 2 at a Time
The viral stampede that recently occurred at a Target for a collection of limited-edition pink Stanley tumblers is a sign that the retailer’s Valentine’s Day items are officially in stores (but not for long!). Whether you’re roaming through Target’s dollar section or doing some online shopping, the Valentine’s Day section is full of pink, red, and white items that are must-haves this February.
There’s an abundance of heart-shaped bakeware, glassware, and other kitchen supplies that will become a year-round favorite, especially this $5 mug. Although the pink cup is simple, it’s a little luxury that can be a thoughtful gift for a loved one that regularly starts their morning with a cup of coffee or tea. Its golden rim compliments the color, and the heart shape will add a smile to anyone’s face.
And with a price like that, you can buy yourself one and a friend.
But if you’re secretly building a Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day basket for your loved one, you can easily spend less than $50. Since February is the ideal time to stay cozy during cold weather, something to keep you relaxed and warm, such as a blanket or pillows, is perfect. There are too many heart-shaped pillows at Target to count, and any of them will pair well with Threshold’s $20 faux shearling blanket. And of course, what’s a Valentine’s Day basket without a heart-shaped candle? The two-wick candle is scented with rose, musk, and floral for a charming end to your evening.
Even though it’s the first week of January, you won’t want to waste time heading to your closest Target. The search for the retailer’s heart-shaped items won’t be as bad as the demand for the Stanley items, but they might not be in stores as Valentine’s Day gets closer.
Buy: Threshold 14.3oz Valentine’s Day Figural Heart Shaped Mug, $5