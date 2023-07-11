Newsletters
News
Kitchen
News
Sales & Events

The Best Le Creuset Deals Aren’t on Amazon This Year — Here’s Where to Find Them

Alyssa Longobucco
Alyssa LongobuccoContributor
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son.
Follow
updated about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set in Chambray
SavePin ItEnter Prism See More Images
Credit: Le Creuset

In case you’ve been living off the internet for the past few days, we have a news flash: Amazon is hosting their annual Amazon Prime Day and it’s chock full of epic deals on everything you could possibly imagine, from cookware and cleaning to self-care and beyond. And, while that’s fantastic news for our homes (if not for our wallets), Amazon’s deals aren’t the only ones out there. In fact, many retailers have begun to use the occasion to host sales of their own, many of which rival (or even surpass!) the discounts you can score on the mega-retailer.

One such case? Le Creuset’s current Sizzling Summertime Savings Sale, which will grant you up to 35 percent off of some of their most beloved items, from their classic enameled cookware to their stainless-steel pieces. To help get you started with all the shopping possibilities this sale has to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Le Creuset picks below. Our advice? You’re going to want to move fast on these deals — there’s no telling how long their stock will last with discounts this good!

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 10
Shallow Round Oven
Le Creuset
$180.00
was $290.00

If you are a Le Creuset newbie looking to kick off your collection in style, look no further than the brand's classic round oven. A favorite of editors and chefs alike, this small-but-mighty piece is made using Le Creuset's famous enameled cast-iron interior for the perfect sear or slow cook on everything from chili to short ribs.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $125.00

This do-it-all dish is a must-have if you're a home cook whose favorites range from brownies to shepherd's pie. The stoneware body conducts heat beautifully, helping you nail the cook on a variety of dishes. The coolest part? The multipurpose lid lets you serve up your eats in style, or store them in the fridge for a later date.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Traditional Skillet
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

A home cook is only as good as the tools they surround themselves with — and this skillet will help you level up. You'll be able to rely on it for a myriad of tasks, from searing meats and sauteing vegetables to cooking up a cobbler. The best part? It can go from oven to table with ease, so your next dinner party will look totally effortless — and almost feel that way, too.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Square Griddle
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

Pancakes? Sure! Panini? Why not! This handy square griddle from Le Creuset can do it all, from cooking up a breakfast feast to pan-searing delicate fish. Plus, with a steep $75 discount, it's a deal you can't say no to.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Signature Stainless Steel Stockpot
Le Creuset
$216.00
was $270.00

Le Creuset may not be as well known for its stainless-steel pieces, but that doesn't mean they're not excellent. This large-capacity stockpot is the ideal addition to a kitchen where you're making lots of yummy soup or stews (or just a ton of pasta). It boasts smart design additions, like steam vents on the lid and a triple-layer with an aluminum core for fast (and even) heating.

Buy Now
6 / 10
Classic 3-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set
Le Creuset
$115.00
was $175.00

If you're shopping for a gift (even for yourself), look no further than this comprehensive bakeware set from Le Creuset. It boasts a trio of oval dishes (one 14-inch dish, one 11-inch dish, and one 9-inch dish) that can be used for practically anything — from personal-sized lasagna to a holiday roast. Best of all, each is constructed from Le Creuset's premium stoneware for saturated exterior color and supreme nonstick finish.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Vancouver 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Le Creuset
$250.00
was $312.00

Dishware? From Le Creuset? You bet! This 16-piece set combines everything you love about the brand's signature pieces, including durable, high-fired stoneware and a selection of standout shades. Each place setting comes with a dinner plate, salad plate, bowl, and mug, so you'll be all set the next time company swings by.

Buy Now
8 / 10
Square Grill
Le Creuset
$100.00
was $175.00

Summer is a prime time for grilling, but not every house or apartment can accommodate an outdoor grill. Luckily, Le Creuset has the answer with their versatile grill pan. It'll help you nail the cook on hot dogs, burgers, chicken, and more, so you can still get in on the BBQ fun.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Nonstick Metal Bakeware 5-Piece Set
Le Creuset
$150.00
was $238.00

This dynamic bakeware set boasts everything you need to stock your kitchen to the brim, even if you're starting from scratch. Included is a square cake pan, large sheet pan, cookie sheet, loaf pan, and 12-cup muffin tray, allowing you to whip up everything from chocolate chip cookies to delicate angel food cake. The best part? The silicone coating on each pan will release your baked goods with ease, so you'll get to enjoy every last bite.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Heritage Mugs, Set of 4
Le Creuset
$64.00
was $80.00

Give your morning coffee routine a stylish upgrade with this set of mugs from Le Creuset. The stoneware construction is resistant to tea and coffee stains and retains heat (and cold) like a dream, so your morning latte will stay toasty longer than usual. Choose from 11 pretty hues, including Le Creuset classics like Cerise and Deep Teal.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: The Best Le Creuset Deals Aren’t on Amazon This Year — Here’s Where to Find Them

 

How-To Toolkits