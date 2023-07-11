The Best Le Creuset Deals Aren’t on Amazon This Year — Here’s Where to Find Them
In case you’ve been living off the internet for the past few days, we have a news flash: Amazon is hosting their annual Amazon Prime Day and it’s chock full of epic deals on everything you could possibly imagine, from cookware and cleaning to self-care and beyond. And, while that’s fantastic news for our homes (if not for our wallets), Amazon’s deals aren’t the only ones out there. In fact, many retailers have begun to use the occasion to host sales of their own, many of which rival (or even surpass!) the discounts you can score on the mega-retailer.
One such case? Le Creuset’s current Sizzling Summertime Savings Sale, which will grant you up to 35 percent off of some of their most beloved items, from their classic enameled cookware to their stainless-steel pieces. To help get you started with all the shopping possibilities this sale has to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Le Creuset picks below. Our advice? You’re going to want to move fast on these deals — there’s no telling how long their stock will last with discounts this good!
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: The Best Le Creuset Deals Aren’t on Amazon This Year — Here’s Where to Find Them