The Best Le Creuset Deals Aren’t on Amazon This Year — Here’s Where to Find Them

In case you’ve been living off the internet for the past few days, we have a news flash: Amazon is hosting their annual Amazon Prime Day and it’s chock full of epic deals on everything you could possibly imagine, from cookware and cleaning to self-care and beyond. And, while that’s fantastic news for our homes (if not for our wallets), Amazon’s deals aren’t the only ones out there. In fact, many retailers have begun to use the occasion to host sales of their own, many of which rival (or even surpass!) the discounts you can score on the mega-retailer.