Before you throw out everything in your pantry, Consumer Reports concluded in its findings published in September 2024 that cinnamon powders and spice mixes from Sadaf, 365 Whole Foods Market, Loisa, and Morton & Bassett San Francisco were the safest to use, with the 365 Whole Foods Market being the safest (you can use up to 16 teaspoons daily). Other brands including McCormick, Simply Organic, Good & Gather, The Spice Lab, and Trader Joe’s, among others, can still be used as long as you’re only consuming a teaspoon or less of cinnamon per day.