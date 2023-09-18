LEGO Created Braille Bricks for Vision-Impaired Children

In a press release, Martine Abel-Williamson, the president of the World Blind Union, shared his admiration for LEGO’s move in inclusivity. “For blind and partially sighted children, and adults for that matter, it makes all the difference if they can share their journey of learning braille with the people they love the most,” he said. “For the blind community, braille is not just literacy, it’s our entry to independence and inclusion into this world, and to have LEGO Braille Bricks made available for the wider public is a massive step forward to ensuring more children will want to learn braille in the first place.”



LEGO plans to release other languages like Spanish and Italian for future sets, but until then, the English and French building blocks are available on LEGO’s website for $89.99.



Buy: LEGO Play with Braille – English, $89.99